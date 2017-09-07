Home / News I have a News Tip

EFF Resigns from World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) over EME Decision

  • Sep 19, 2017 7:36 AM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 468
Print Comment
By CircleID Reporter

In an open letter to the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) announced on Tuesday that it is resigning from World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) in response to the organization publishing Encrypted Media Extensions (EME) as a standard. From the letter: "In 2013, EFF was disappointed to learn that the W3C had taken on the project of standardizing "Encrypted Media Extensions," an API whose sole function was to provide a first-class role for DRM within the Web browser ecosystem. By doing so, the organization offered the use of its patent pool, its staff support, and its moral authority to the idea that browsers can and should be designed to cede control over key aspects from users to remote parties. ... We believe they will regret that choice. Today, the W3C bequeaths an legally unauditable attack-surface to browsers used by billions of people. They give media companies the power to sue or intimidate away those who might re-purpose video for people with disabilities. They side against the archivists who are scrambling to preserve the public record of our era. The W3C process has been abused by companies that made their fortunes by upsetting the established order, and now, thanks to EME, they'll be able to ensure no one ever subjects them to the same innovative pressures."

Related topics: Cybersecurity, Policy & Regulation, Privacy, Web

 
   

Don't miss a thing – get the Weekly Wrap delivered to your inbox.

Comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related Blogs

Preliminary Thoughts on the Equifax Hack

  • Sep 17, 2017
  • Comments: 3

Innovative Solutions for Farming Emerge at the Apps for Ag Hackathon

  • Sep 13, 2017
  • Comments: 0

The One Reason Net Neutrality Can't Be Implemented

  • Sep 08, 2017
  • Comments: 3

Fact Checking the Recent News About Google in Cuba

  • Sep 07, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Fighting Phishing with Domain Name Disputes

  • Sep 07, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Related News

Net Neutrality Advocates Planning Two Days of Protest in Washington DC

  • Sep 18, 2017
  • Comments: 0

China to Create National Cyberattack Database

  • Sep 15, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Bluetooth-Based Attack Vector Dubbed "BlueBorne" Exposes Almost Every Connected Device

  • Sep 15, 2017
  • Comments: 0

U.S. Navy Investigating Possibility of Cyberattack Behind Two Navy Destroyer Collisions

  • Sep 15, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Equifax Breach Blamed on Open-Source Software Flaw

  • Sep 11, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Explore Topics

Access ProvidersIPv6
BroadbandLaw
CensorshipMalware
Cloud ComputingMobile
CyberattackMultilinguism
CybercrimeNet Neutrality
CybersquattingP2P
Data CenterPolicy & Regulation
DNSPrivacy
DNS SecurityRegional Registries
Domain NamesRegistry Services
EmailSecurity
EnumSpam
ICANNTelecom
Intellectual PropertyTop-Level Domains
Internet GovernanceVoIP
Internet of ThingsWeb
Internet ProtocolWhite Space
IP AddressingWhois
IPTVWireless
View More

Dig Deeper

IP Addressing

Sponsored by Avenue4 LLC

DNS Security

Sponsored by Afilias

Cybersecurity

Sponsored by Verisign

Mobile Internet

Sponsored by Afilias Mobile & Web Services
View All Topics

Promoted Posts

Buying or Selling IPv4 Addresses?

ACCELR/8 is a transformative IPv4 market solution developed by industry veterans Marc Lindsey and Janine Goodman that enables organizations buying or selling blocks as small as /20s to keep pace with the evolving demands of the market by applying processes that have delivered value for many of the largest market participants. more»

  • By Avenue4 LLC
  • Views: 113

Industry Updates – Sponsored Posts

Radix Announces Global Web Design Contest, F3.space

.TECH Gets Its Big Hollywood Break

Verisign Named to the Online Trust Alliance's 2017 Audit and Honor Roll

Attacks Decrease by 23 Precent in 1st Quarter While Peak Attack Sizes Increase: DDoS Trends Report

Major Media Websites Lose Audience Due to Slow Load Times on Mobile

Leading Internet Associations Strengthen Cooperation

i2Coalition to Present Tucows CEO Elliot Noss With Internet Community Leadership Award

DeviceAtlas' Deep Device Intelligence Now Addresses Native App Environment

A Look at How the New .SPACE TLD Has Performed Over the Past 2 Years

Verisign Releases Q4 2016 DDoS Trends Report: 167% Increase in Average Peak Attack from 2015 to 2016

Michele Neylon Appointed Chair Elect of i2Coalition

Verisign Q3 2016 DDoS Trends Report: User Datagram Protocol (UDP) Flood Attacks Continue to Dominate

2016 U.S. Election: An Internet Forecast

Government Guidance for Email Authentication Has Arrived in USA and UK

ValiMail Raises $12M for Its Email Authentication Service

MarkMonitor Supports Brand Holders' Efforts Regarding .Feedback Registry

Don't Gamble With Your DNS

Why .com is the Venture Capital Community's Power Player

Defending Against Layer 7 DDoS Attacks

Understanding the Risks of the Dark Web

View More