Forty Percent of New Generic TLDs Shrinking, According to Domain Incite Analysis

  • Sep 18, 2017 8:39 AM PDT
By CircleID Reporter

Forty percent of non-brand new gTLDs are shrinking, reports Kevin Murphy in Domain Incite: "According to numbers culled from registry reports, 172 of the 436 commercial gTLDs we looked at had fewer domains under management at the start of June than they did a year earlier. ... As you might expect, registries with the greatest exposure to the budget and/or Chinese markets were hardest hit over the period. .wang, .red, .ren, .science and .party all saw DUM decline by six figures. Another 27 gTLDs saw declines of over 10,000 names."

Related topics: Domain Names, Registry Services, Top-Level Domains

 
   

