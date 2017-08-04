Home / Blogs

The One Reason Net Neutrality Can't Be Implemented

  • Sep 08, 2017 10:11 AM PDT
  • Comments: 2
  • Views: 1,087
Print Comment
By Martin Geddes
Martin Geddes

Suppose for a moment that you are the victim of a wicked ISP that engages in disallowed "throttling" under a "neutral" regime for Internet access. You like to access streaming media from a particular "over the top" service provider. By coincidence, the performance of your favoured application drops at the same time your ISP launches a rival content service of its own.

You then complain to the regulator, who investigates. She finds that your ISP did indeed change their traffic management settings right at the point that the "throttling" began. A swathe of routes, including the one to your preferred "over the top" application, have been given a different packet scheduling and routing treatment.

It seems like an open-and-shut case of "throttling" resulting in a disallowed "neutrality violation". Or is it?

Here's why the regulator's enforcement order will never survive the resulting court case and expert witness scrutiny.

The regulator is going to have to prove that the combination of all of the network algorithms and settings intentionally resulted in a specific performance degradation. This is important because in today's packet networks performance is an emergent phenomenon. It is not engineered to known safety margins, and can (and does) shift continually with no intentional cause.

That means it could just be a coincidence that it changed at that moment. (Any good Bayesian will also tell you that we're assuming a "travesty of justice" prior.)

What net neutrality advocates are implicitly saying is this: by inspecting the code and configuration (i.e. more code) of millions of interacting local processes in a network, you can tell what global performance is supposed to result. Furthermore, that a change is one of those settings deliberately gave a different and disallowed performance, and you can show it's not mere coincidence.

In the 1930s, Alan Turing proved that you can't even (in general) inspect a single computational process and tell whether it will stop. This is called the Halting Problem. This is not an intuitive result. The naive observer without a background in computer science might assume it is trivially simple to inspect an arbitrary program and quickly tell whether it would ever terminate.

What the telco regulator implementing "neutrality" faces is a far worse case: the Performance Problem. Rather than a single process, we have lots. And instead of a simple binary yes/no to halting, we have a complex multi-dimensional network and application performance space to inhabit.

I hardly need to point out the inherently hopeless nature of this undertaking: enforcing "neutrality" is a monumental misunderstanding of what is required to succeed. Yet the regulatory system for broadband performance appears to have been infiltrated and overrun by naive observers without an undergraduate-level understanding of distributed computing.

Good and smart people think they are engaged in a neutrality "debate", but the subject is fundamentally and irrevocably divorced from technical reality. There's not even a mention of basic ideas like non-determinism in the academic literature.

It's painful to watch this regulatory ship of fools steam at full speed for the jagged rocks of practical enforcement.

It is true that the Halting Problem can be solved in limited cases. It is a real systems management issue in data centres, and a lot of research work has been done to identify those cases. If some process has been running for a long time, you don't want it sitting there consuming electricity forever with no value being created.

Likewise, the Performance Problem can be solved in limited cases. However, the regulator is not in a position to insist that enforcement actions are restricted to those narrow cases. It is unavoidably faced with the general case. And the general case is, in a very strict sense, impossible to solve.

The Halting Problem is a subset of the Performance Problem. If you could solve the latter, then you could solve the former. You can't solve the Halting Problem, so the Performance Problem is also unsolvable. QED.

This single reason from computer science is enough to tell us that "net neutrality" is a technical and regulatory dead end. The only option is to turn around and walk away. You can argue as much as you like about its moral merits, but mathematics has already decided it's not happening in the real world.

So if not "neutrality", then what else?

The only option is to focus on the end-to-end service quality. The local traffic management is an irrelevance and complete distraction. Terms like "throttling" are technically meaningless. The lawgeneers who have written articles and books saying otherwise are unconsciously incompetent at computer science.

We computer scientists call this viable alternative "end-to-end" approach a "quality floor". The good news is that we now have a practical means to measure it and hard science to model it.

Maybe we should consciously and competently try it?

By Martin Geddes, Founder, Martin Geddes Consulting Ltd. He provides consulting, training and innovation services to telcos, equipment vendors, cloud services providers and industry bodies. For the latest fresh thinking on telecommunications, sign up for the free Geddes newsletter.

Related topics: Access Providers, Broadband, Net Neutrality, Policy & Regulation

 
   

Don't miss a thing – get the Weekly Wrap delivered to your inbox.

Comments

It'll be easier to prove than you Todd Knarr  –  Sep 08, 2017 12:25 PM PDT

It'll be easier to prove than you claim. It'd be that hard if the ISP were willing to degrade performance to a large swath of providers in addition to the service in question, but they won't be because that'd place them at a disadvantage against other ISPs. So in reality what'll happen is that the regulator will be asking the ISP to explain to the court why it is that little or none of the traffic across that route shows any performance degradation except traffic for this one service, even when that other traffic has the same profile as traffic from that service, and why it is that traffic performance seems to remain relatively stable over time except for at this one point where it suddenly changes. Questions that the ISP's going to have a hard time answering without sounding like fools or liars.

# 1 Reply  |  Link  |  Report Problems
Nice try, but no banana Martin Geddes  –  Sep 08, 2017 2:03 PM PDT

Todd - that's a beautiful theory, and many make the same intuitive assumption. However, it is not technically correct.

Even if a single application or end point is targeted, you cannot prove what the intended effect was (except in extremis, like dropping every packet). For instance, if an application is over-saturating some downstream resource, "throttling" its upstream resources will actually increase its performance.

More formally, you cannot recover the intentional semantics from the operational semantics when the system has emergent operational semantics. It is impossible to reverse your way through the "labyrinth of luck" of all the interacting random processes in such a stochastic system.

The effect of any traffic management rule was contextual to that one moment in time. At a different moment, it may have a different effect. You cannot reproduce the past condition. So it is not possible to demonstrate the causal link that is widely assumed to exist.

# 2 Reply  |  Link  |  Report Problems

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related Blogs

Fact Checking the Recent News About Google in Cuba

  • Sep 07, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Global Content Removals Based on Local Legal Violations - Where are we Headed?

  • Sep 05, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Large BGP Leak by Google Disrupts Internet in Japan

  • Aug 31, 2017
  • Comments: 0

The Internet Must Remain Open - Even for Those We Disagree With

  • Aug 30, 2017
  • Comments: 1

Boeing's Satellite Internet Project

  • Aug 30, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Related News

EU Presidency Pushing Other Member States for Substantial Internet Surveillance

  • Sep 06, 2017
  • Comments: 0

China Continues VPN Crackdown, Targets Alibaba and Other Ecommerce Sites

  • Aug 17, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Cloudflare Reverses Long-Held Policy to Remain Content-Neutral, Ends Service to the Daily Stormer

  • Aug 17, 2017
  • Comments: 0

British Organizations Could Face Massive Fines for Cybersecurity Failures

  • Aug 08, 2017
  • Comments: 0

China Carries Out Drill with ISPs to Practice Taking Down Websites Deemed Harmful

  • Aug 04, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Explore Topics

Access ProvidersIPv6
BroadbandLaw
CensorshipMalware
Cloud ComputingMobile
CyberattackMultilinguism
CybercrimeNet Neutrality
CybersquattingP2P
Data CenterPolicy & Regulation
DNSPrivacy
DNS SecurityRegional Registries
Domain NamesRegistry Services
EmailSecurity
EnumSpam
ICANNTelecom
Intellectual PropertyTop-Level Domains
Internet GovernanceVoIP
Internet of ThingsWeb
Internet ProtocolWhite Space
IP AddressingWhois
IPTVWireless
View More

Dig Deeper

Afilias Mobile & Web Services

Mobile Internet

Sponsored by Afilias Mobile & Web Services
Afilias

DNS Security

Sponsored by Afilias
Verisign

Cybersecurity

Sponsored by Verisign
View All Topics

Promoted Posts

Now Is the Time for .eco

.eco launches globally at 16:00 UTC on April 25, 2017, when domains will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. .eco is for businesses, non-profits and people committed to positive change for the planet. See list of registrars offering .eco more»

  • By Big Room Inc.
  • Views: 4,428

Industry Updates – Sponsored Posts

Leading Internet Associations Strengthen Cooperation

i2Coalition to Present Tucows CEO Elliot Noss With Internet Community Leadership Award

Michele Neylon Appointed Chair Elect of i2Coalition

2016 U.S. Election: An Internet Forecast

MarkMonitor Supports Brand Holders' Efforts Regarding .Feedback Registry

Dyn Weighs In On Whois

  • By Dyn
  • Views: 5,399

IBCA Presentation to ICANN GAC on Protection of Geographic Names in New gTLDs

Domain Name .Africa Faces Hurdles - Q&A with Sophia Bekele

Video Interviews from ICANN 50 in London

  • By Dyn
  • Views: 12,207

DotConnectAfrica Delegates Attend the Kenya Internet Governance Forum

Neustar to Launch usTLD Stakeholder Council

Ofcom Benchmarking UK Broadband Performance Welcomed, But Needs Considerable Improvement

DotConnectAfrica Attends Transform Africa 2013 Summit in Rwanda

Comments and Questions by DCA Trust on .Africa at the ICANN-47 Public Forum, Durban SA

Dyn Research: CDN Adoption Across Our Customer Base

  • By Dyn
  • Views: 11,046

Neustar Chief Technology Officer Appointed to FCC's Technological Advisory Council

Neustar Expands Professional Services Offerings for Communications Service Providers

SPECIAL: Updates from the ICANN Meetings in Beijing

  • By Dyn
  • Views: 11,955

Reducing the Risks of BYOD with Nominum's Security Solution

Nominum and IBM Partner Around Big Data

View More