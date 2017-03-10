RIPE NCC to Hold Sixth IPv6 Focused Hackathon

The Regional Internet Registry for Europe, the Middle East and parts of Central Asia (RIPE NCC) together with Comcast and Danish Network Operator's Group (DKNOG), are organizing the sixth IPv6 focused hackathon. The event is aimed at promoting IPv6 in Denmark, creating new tools for IPv6 measurement visualizations and IPv6 deployment efforts. From the announcement: "Hackathons provide great opportunities for network operators, designers, local community, RIPE Atlas developers and other enthusiastic coders and hackers in developing new and creative tools, meeting others in your field, and exchanging knowledge and experience with people very different from your everyday colleagues."

Details

Event Date: 4-5 November 2017

Location: A super-cool, top secret location in Copenhagen, Denmark

