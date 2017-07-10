Home / News I have a News Tip

Domain Registries to Discuss Possibility of ICANN Fee Cuts in Private Meeting This Month

  • Sep 05, 2017 9:59 PM PDT
By CircleID Reporter

Heads of 20 or more gTLD registries will meet privately this month to discuss various topics including the possibility of a reduction in ICANN fees. Kevin Murphy reporting in Domain Incite: "The Registry CEO Summit is being held in Seattle at the end of September… Jay Westerdal of Top Level Spectrum (.feedback etc) and Ray King of Top Level Design (.design etc) are organizing the event. ... 20 to 25 registry CEOs to attend. .. .CLUB Domains CEO Colin Campbell, who said he will attend, said he intends to bring proposals to the meeting around persuading ICANN to support the industry with marketing support and fee reductions."

