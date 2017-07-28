Home / News I have a News Tip

Cloudflare Reverses Long-Held Policy to Remain Content-Neutral, Ends Service to the Daily Stormer

  • Aug 17, 2017 11:58 AM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 728
Print Comment
By CircleID Reporter

Cloudflare on Wednesday reversed its long-held policy to remain content-neutral and terminated its service to neo-Nazi site, The Daily Stormer. Kate Conger reporting in Gizmodo writes: "Prince explained in an internal email to staffers that he doesn't think CEOs of internet companies should be in the position of policing content on their networks ... that's a job that should ultimately be left up to law enforcement if the content violates the law — but felt pushed to act because the operators of the Daily Stormer are "assholes." ... Prince wants to spark a conversation about how tech should respond to abhorrent content, and whether content should be policed by registrars, browsers, or social networks."

— "Earlier today, Cloudflare terminated the account of the Daily Stormer. We've stopped proxying their traffic and stopped answering DNS requests for their sites," Matthew Prince wrote in a blog post yesterday. "The tipping point for us making this decision was that the team behind Daily Stormer made the claim that we were secretly supporters of their ideology."

Apple and PayPal disable payment support from websites selling white nationalist and Nazi apparel. Apple confirmed has also confirmed that it has disabled Apple Pay support for various websites selling sweaters with Nazi logos, T-shirts emblazoned with the phrase "White Pride," and a bumper sticker showing a car plowing into stick figure demonstrators.

Related topics: Censorship, Cloud Computing, Policy & Regulation

 
   

Don't miss a thing – get the Weekly Wrap delivered to your inbox.

Comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related Blogs

The Internet is Dead - Long Live the Internet

  • Aug 16, 2017
  • Comments: 3

Should the EB-5 Investor Visa Program Recognize Cyber Workers?

  • Aug 12, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Is a New Set of Governance Mechanism Necessary for the New gTLDs?

  • Aug 10, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Renewed Internet.nl Website: Modern Standards Need to be Used for a Free, Open and Secure Internet

  • Aug 04, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Slovaks Worry About the Future of Their Country's .SK TLD

  • Aug 02, 2017
  • Comments: 5
View More

Related News

China Continues VPN Crackdown, Targets Alibaba and Other Ecommerce Sites

  • Aug 17, 2017
  • Comments: 0

British Organizations Could Face Massive Fines for Cybersecurity Failures

  • Aug 08, 2017
  • Comments: 0

China Carries Out Drill with ISPs to Practice Taking Down Websites Deemed Harmful

  • Aug 04, 2017
  • Comments: 0

U.S. Senators to Introduce IoT Security Bill

  • Aug 01, 2017
  • Comments: 0

EFF Cautions Against Unfair TLD Policies, Offers Advice on Choosing New gTLDs for Best Protection

  • Jul 28, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Explore Topics

Access ProvidersIPv6
BroadbandLaw
CensorshipMalware
Cloud ComputingMobile
CyberattackMultilinguism
CybercrimeNet Neutrality
CybersquattingP2P
Data CenterPolicy & Regulation
DNSPrivacy
DNS SecurityRegional Registries
Domain NamesRegistry Services
EmailSecurity
EnumSpam
ICANNTelecom
Intellectual PropertyTop-Level Domains
Internet GovernanceVoIP
Internet of ThingsWeb
Internet ProtocolWhite Space
IP AddressingWhois
IPTVWireless
View More

Dig Deeper

Verisign

Cybersecurity

Sponsored by Verisign
Afilias Mobile & Web Services

Mobile Internet

Sponsored by Afilias Mobile & Web Services
Afilias

DNS Security

Sponsored by Afilias
View All Topics

Promoted Posts

Now Is the Time for .eco

.eco launches globally at 16:00 UTC on April 25, 2017, when domains will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. .eco is for businesses, non-profits and people committed to positive change for the planet. See list of registrars offering .eco more»

  • By Big Room Inc.
  • Views: 4,107

Industry Updates – Sponsored Posts

Leading Internet Associations Strengthen Cooperation

i2Coalition to Present Tucows CEO Elliot Noss With Internet Community Leadership Award

Michele Neylon Appointed Chair Elect of i2Coalition

2016 U.S. Election: An Internet Forecast

MarkMonitor Supports Brand Holders' Efforts Regarding .Feedback Registry

i2Coalition to Host First Ever Smarter Internet Forum

What Holds Firms Back from Choosing Cloud-Based External DNS?

Dyn Weighs In On Whois

  • By Dyn
  • Views: 5,268

Verisign & Forrester Webinar: Defending Against Cyber Threats in Complex Hybrid-Cloud Environments

Dyn Evolves Internet Performance Space with Launch of Internet Intelligence

  • By Dyn
  • Views: 4,611

Hybrid Cloud Proves Clouds Are Worthy of Email Infrastructure

Verisign OpenHybrid for Corero and Amazon Web Services Now Available

IBCA Presentation to ICANN GAC on Protection of Geographic Names in New gTLDs

Domain Name .Africa Faces Hurdles - Q&A with Sophia Bekele

Video Interviews from ICANN 50 in London

  • By Dyn
  • Views: 12,107

Neustar to Launch usTLD Stakeholder Council

Comments and Questions by DCA Trust on .Africa at the ICANN-47 Public Forum, Durban SA

Neustar Launches Global Partner Program

Neustar Chief Technology Officer Appointed to FCC's Technological Advisory Council

A Look at Traffic Management for External "Cloud" Load Balancing

  • By Dyn
  • Views: 11,528
View More