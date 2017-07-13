Home / Blogs

Broadband Providers: What are the Implications of Virtual Reality?

  • Aug 09, 2017 6:32 PM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 396
Print Comment
By Stephane Bourque
Stephane Bourque

Broadband service providers take note, personal virtual reality (VR) platforms are going to reshape the industry sooner than you think.

We've seen a constant stream of VR-related news coming from major industry tradeshows, online broadband publications, and even broadband CEO blog posts. I'll try to generalize their comments succinctly: personal VR platforms are expected to bring massive sales, huge increases in bandwidth consumption, and dramatic shifts in subscriber quality expectations. This is an exciting time for broadband service providers, but it's essential to consider what implications VR will have on your organization.

Here are some key questions to answer if you want to stay ahead of the VR trends:

Which Access Network Delivers the Bandwidth Required for VR?

Bandwidth usage is about to go way, way up. Major League Baseball has recently teamed up with Intel to announce a new project, where they will deliver one live-streamed game per week in virtual reality. This represents a new age for sports enthusiasts, who will be able to tune in from the comfort of their homes to watch live, 360 degree footage of a baseball game as if they were in the stadium. The bandwidth required to not only deliver this footage, but to maintain high quality throughout, will be unprecedented. Forbes Magazine recently broke down what gigabits per second it would take to generate a digital experience at the full fidelity of human perception, predicting that humans can process an equivalent of nearly 5.2Gbps of sound and light — more than 200x what the FCC predicted to be the future requirement for broadband networks (25 Mbps).

Operators who want to stay ahead of the curve have to make important decisions about what access network will best fit their subscribers' needs. Fiber, DOCSIS 3.1 (Full Duplex DOCSIS 3.1), and converged approaches all have their benefits.

How Much Network and Subscriber Visibility is Required to Optimize Services?

The simple answer: A lot.

Providers looking to satisfy the needs of their subscribers as next-generation content delivery platforms like VR enter the mainstream need a holistic view of the network, but they also need holistic vision beyond the network edge into the subscriber premises. This can be achieved with a combination of TR-069 standards and Internet Protocol Detail Record (IPDR) data, which allows operators to monitor the access network as well as customer edge equipment. By gaining a picture of the entire services network (including beyond the last mile), you can ensure service quality issues are minimized while also proactively resolving network and customer equipment issues, many times before the subscriber is even affected. This also leads to better network intelligence, meaning faster issue resolution when subscribers have to phone the customer call center.

Increasing visibility over the usage habits of your subscribers also enables you to make better predictions when planning for future capacity requirements. As an added bonus, you will open up new avenues to optimize and personalize the user experience like never before, which brings me to the last question.

Will Traditional Service Models Still Meet Subscriber Needs?

Service usage habits are changing more rapidly than ever, and customer preferences are becoming more unique. The era of simple tiered service plans is reaching an impasse. Broadband providers must look for ways to implement strategic service plans that can deliver the right services at high quality to the subscribers that need them, while ensuring subscribers who require less bandwidth aren't affected with network congestion and buffering. Diversity among service plans is essential. Early adopters of VR must have the bandwidth available that they need to stream live events in high quality, or play videogames without being interrupted. Traditional cable and Internet subscribers, on the other hand, don't want to get penalized in the process.

With usage-based service plans and accurate analytics platforms, operators can turn this concept into a reality. Trending subscriber habits with this level of accuracy also uncovers new monetization opportunities. Subscribers utilizing large amounts of bandwidth during specific periods of time — for instance, during a weekly live streamed baseball game — could be targets for value-added services such as temporary speed-boosts or even increased bandwidth allotments. By charging subscribers for these services, operators open up new ways to increase sales on their existing customer base. The insights gained from accurate analytics are extremely valuable to Sales and Marketing departments, but the key to these monetary benefits is transparency, or making sure subscribers are aware of their current usage during a billing period.

Developments in VR have already caused quite a bit of change in the broadband industry — and more is coming. Future-cognizant organizations are taking steps to prepare. Will you be ready?

By Stephane Bourque, Founder, CEO and President at Incognito Software Systems. Incognito Software Systems is a global provider of broadband device provisioning, IP address management, bandwidth monitoring, and service activation solutions.

Related topics: Access Providers, Broadband

 
   

Don't miss a thing – get the Weekly Wrap delivered to your inbox.

Comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related Blogs

Wireless Innovations for a Networked Society

  • Aug 09, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Cuban Professors Get Laptops But No Wifi Capabilities

  • Aug 08, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Renewed Internet.nl Website: Modern Standards Need to be Used for a Free, Open and Secure Internet

  • Aug 04, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Telecom Heroics in Somalia

  • Jul 26, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Nation Scale Internet Filtering — Do's and Don'ts

  • Jul 17, 2017
  • Comments: 4
View More

Related News

China Carries Out Drill with ISPs to Practice Taking Down Websites Deemed Harmful

  • Aug 04, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Verizon, AT&T Speeds Slow After Unlimited Data Plans Launch

  • Aug 02, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Somalia's Extended Internet Outage Results in Millions of Dollars of Loss per Day, Says Government

  • Jul 18, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Over 190 Internet Engineers, Pioneers, Technologists File Comments with FCC on Net Neutrality

  • Jul 17, 2017
  • Comments: 0

EFF: Internet Went All Out in Support of Net Neutrality

  • Jul 13, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Explore Topics

Access ProvidersIPv6
BroadbandLaw
CensorshipMalware
Cloud ComputingMobile
CyberattackMultilinguism
CybercrimeNet Neutrality
CybersquattingP2P
Data CenterPolicy & Regulation
DNSPrivacy
DNS SecurityRegional Registries
Domain NamesRegistry Services
EmailSecurity
EnumSpam
ICANNTelecom
Intellectual PropertyTop-Level Domains
Internet GovernanceVoIP
Internet of ThingsWeb
Internet ProtocolWhite Space
IP AddressingWhois
IPTVWireless
View More

Dig Deeper

Afilias Mobile & Web Services

Mobile Internet

Sponsored by Afilias Mobile & Web Services
Afilias

DNS Security

Sponsored by Afilias
Verisign

Cybersecurity

Sponsored by Verisign
View All Topics

Promoted Posts

Now Is the Time for .eco

.eco launches globally at 16:00 UTC on April 25, 2017, when domains will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. .eco is for businesses, non-profits and people committed to positive change for the planet. See list of registrars offering .eco more»

  • By Big Room Inc.
  • Views: 3,966

Industry Updates – Sponsored Posts

2016 U.S. Election: An Internet Forecast

Ofcom Benchmarking UK Broadband Performance Welcomed, But Needs Considerable Improvement

DotConnectAfrica Attends Transform Africa 2013 Summit in Rwanda

Dyn Research: CDN Adoption Across Our Customer Base

  • By Dyn
  • Views: 10,879

Neustar Chief Technology Officer Appointed to FCC's Technological Advisory Council

Neustar Expands Professional Services Offerings for Communications Service Providers

Reducing the Risks of BYOD with Nominum's Security Solution

Nominum and IBM Partner Around Big Data

Virgin Media Selects Nominum to Support London Underground WiFi Roll-out

Neustar Labs Innovation Center Grand Opening (Video)

How Secure is Your Mobile Network? And Does It Even Matter? (Webinar)

Nominum Survey of World's Leading ISPs Shows Nearly 60% of ISPs Plan to Roll-Out IPv6 by End of 2012

Nominum Launches Comprehensive Suite of DNS-Based Security Solutions for Russian Service Providers

Nominum Sets New Record for Network Speed and Efficiency

Implementing a Cyber-Security Code of Conduct: Real-Life Lessons From Australia (Webinar)

Neustar and University of Illinois Launch the Neustar Innovation Center

Australian ISP iiNet selects ARI Registry Services to Help It Apply for and Operate .iinet TLD

Nominum Launches World's First Purpose-Built Suite of DNS‐Based Solutions for Mobile Operators

Breaking the DNS: Another Look at How SOPA Could Be Destructive

  • By Dyn
  • Views: 11,649

72 Confirmed Talks - If You're Attending, Now is the Time to Register

View More