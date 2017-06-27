No Dates for the Next gTLD Round Yet, Says ICANN

According to a letter sent from ICANN's chair to the Registries Stakeholder Group (RySG) this week, the agency will not be setting a date for the next round of new gTLD applications anytime soon despite keen interest from registry operators. Kevin Murphy reporting in Domain Incite writes: "The RySG had asked last month for ICANN's leadership to set a fourth-quarter 2018 deadline for the next application window. It said that drawing a line in the sand would allow potential applicants to plan and would prevent current policy-development processes from being abused to delay the next round. But Crocker says in his letter that it is up to the ICANN community, not its board of directors, to determine if and when a new round should commence."

