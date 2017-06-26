Home / Blogs

Some Whois Lookup Services Might be Broken

  • Jul 27, 2017 11:48 AM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 293
Print Comment
By Michele Neylon
Michele Neylon

There are thousands of sites and services on the 'net that offer domain name whois lookup services. As of last night, many of them may have stopped working.

Why?

Many of them rely on fairly rudimentary software that parses the whois from Verisign (for .com and .net) and then relays the query to the registrar whois. The site or service then displays the whois output from the registrar's whois server to you.

For "thick" registries, like .biz or any new TLD, the whois is always served directly by the registry whois server, so there's no "referral" or extra parsing. Additional fields in thick whois, therefore, shouldn't have much impact on most 3rd party whois lookup services.

So what happened?

Verisign, along with most other gTLD registries, updated their whois output last night to include some new fields namely the registrar abuse contacts:

Registrar Abuse Contact Email: xxx@xxxx.xxx

Registrar Abuse Contact Phone: +xxx.xxxxx

As a result of the changes, a lot of software is currently "broken" as it simply cannot cope with the new output.

Is whois broken?

No. It's working fine. The issue is with the software clients and how they are written. A lot of them were written years ago and have hardcoded in certain settings.

From what I can see the changes in whois output only seem to be impacting .com and .net whois lookups and only with *some* software. Doing whois lookups from my Mac's command line, for example, still works fine for "thick" registries, but is failing miserably for .com and .net.

Will this impact registrars?

That depends.

Registrars generally do NOT use whois to check if domain names are available. Registrars tend to use EPP checks, zone files or other tools to see if a domain is taken or not. (And no, using DNS checks would be a terrible idea!)

There is a possible impact on *some* registrars when it comes to domain name transfers of .com and .net domain names.

However any impact is going to be short lived, as registrars will be aware of the issues and will update their software to handle the changes.

UPDATE: Here's a fix for jwhois and similar software from Chris Pelling

In /etc/jwhois.conf (the location might vary)

find the line referencing "verisign-grs":

}
".*.verisign-grs.com" {
whois-redirect = ".*Whois Server: (.*)";
}

and replace it with:

}
".*.verisign-grs.com" {
whois-redirect = ".*Registrar WHOIS Server: (.*)";
}

The above changes *should* help, though it will depend on which software you are using.

Thanks to Paul Goldstone for mentioning the issue to me first :)

By Michele Neylon, MD of Blacknight Solutions. More blog posts from Michele Neylon can also be read here.

Related topics: Domain Names, Registry Services, Whois

 
   

Don't miss a thing – get the Weekly Wrap delivered to your inbox.

Comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related Blogs

Trademark Registrations on the 'Supplemental Register' Don't Count (in Domain Name Disputes)

  • Jul 27, 2017
  • Comments: 0

How Much Should Startups Budget for a Decent Domain Name?

  • Jul 26, 2017
  • Comments: 1

CAICT Holds ICANN 59 China Internet Community Readout Session

  • Jul 25, 2017
  • Comments: 0

No Time Bar, No Laches under the UDRP

  • Jul 24, 2017
  • Comments: 0

The URS Also Applies to These Top-Level Domains

  • Jul 20, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Related News

Rightside, Donuts Merger Gets the Green Light from ICANN

  • Jul 18, 2017
  • Comments: 0

PayPal Sells X.com Back to Its Previous Owner, Elon Musk

  • Jul 10, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Over 750 Domain Name Registrars Expected to Shut Down in the Next 12 Months, ICANN Predicts

  • Jul 05, 2017
  • Comments: 1

Domain Registrations in New TLDs Overwhelmingly for Defensive Purposes, INTA Study

  • Jul 02, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Cycling Legend Greg LeMond Sues Cybersquatters Upward of $6.6 Million

  • Jun 26, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Explore Topics

Access ProvidersIPv6
BroadbandLaw
CensorshipMalware
Cloud ComputingMobile
CyberattackMultilinguism
CybercrimeNet Neutrality
CybersquattingP2P
Data CenterPolicy & Regulation
DNSPrivacy
DNS SecurityRegional Registries
Domain NamesRegistry Services
EmailSecurity
EnumSpam
ICANNTelecom
Intellectual PropertyTop-Level Domains
Internet GovernanceVoIP
Internet of ThingsWeb
Internet ProtocolWhite Space
IP AddressingWhois
IPTVWireless
View More

Dig Deeper

Afilias Mobile & Web Services

Mobile Internet

Sponsored by Afilias Mobile & Web Services
Afilias

DNS Security

Sponsored by Afilias
Verisign

Cybersecurity

Sponsored by Verisign
View All Topics

Promoted Posts

Now Is the Time for .eco

.eco launches globally at 16:00 UTC on April 25, 2017, when domains will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. .eco is for businesses, non-profits and people committed to positive change for the planet. See list of registrars offering .eco more»

  • By Big Room Inc.
  • Views: 3,806

Industry Updates – Sponsored Posts

Global Domain Name Registrations Reach 330.6 Million, 1.3 Million Growth in First Quarter of 2017

.TECH Gets Its Big Hollywood Break

Why the Record Number of Reverse Domain Name Hijacking UDRP Filings in 2016?

UDRP: Better Late than Never - ICA Applauds WIPO for Removing Misguided 'Retroactive Bad Faith'

The Rise and Fall of the UDRP Theory of 'Retroactive Bad Faith'

.PRESS Supports Press Freedom Day for 3rd Consecutive Year

5 Afilias Top Level Domains Now Licensed for Sale in China

Radix Announces Largest New gTLD Sale with Casino.Online

2016 Year in Review: The Trending Keywords in .COM and .NET Domain Registrations

Global Domain Name Registrations Reach 329.3 Million, 2.3 Million Growth in Last Quarter of 2016

A Look at How the New .SPACE TLD Has Performed Over the Past 2 Years

MarkMonitor Supports Brand Holders' Efforts Regarding .Feedback Registry

8 Tips to Find Your Perfect .COM Domain Name

Why .com is the Venture Capital Community's Power Player

Radix Launches Startup League at TechCrunch

Celebrating One Year of .online

LogicBoxes Launches the New Elite Reseller Program

Afilias Acquires Premium TLDs .ARCHI, .BIO and .SKI

Effective Strategies to Build Your Reseller Channel (Webinar)

Radix Adds Dyn as a DNS Service Provider

View More