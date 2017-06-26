How Much Should Startups Budget for a Decent Domain Name?

Bill Sweetman from NameNinja has released a handy little guide to domain name pricing for startups. While the guide is aimed at businesses starting out, the information around domain name pricing is applicable to anyone who wants to either "upgrade" their online brand or launch a new one.
The guide focusses primarily on .com domain names, but also mentions both ccTLDs, alternative domains and new gTLDs.
As you'd expect the keyword .com names are the ones that fetch the highest prices.
“It’s important for startup founders to have a realistic budget in mind when commencing the naming process and hunt for the matching domain," says Sweetman. "Startups will save themselves a lot of time and stress if they align their name and domain choices with their budget.”
You can download the entire Startup Domain Name Price Guide Infographic here.
By Michele Neylon, MD of Blacknight Solutions. More blog posts from Michele Neylon can also be read here.
Valuating and pricing domain names becomes increasingly more complex as the quality of a domain name increases. High quality, industry-defining addresses based on a single word often have few to no meaningful comps, so there is no "formula" or easy guide that can definitively instruct buyers.
2 to 4 word long-tail domain names are more commodity level products with numerous substitutes and equivalents available. I think Sweetman's guide is more applicable to these types of domains. That he offers a % range of the .com can be helpful, though that range is subject to wide variability based on the particular domain name in question.