How Much Should Startups Budget for a Decent Domain Name?

Bill Sweetman from NameNinja has released a handy little guide to domain name pricing for startups. While the guide is aimed at businesses starting out, the information around domain name pricing is applicable to anyone who wants to either "upgrade" their online brand or launch a new one.

The guide focusses primarily on .com domain names, but also mentions both ccTLDs, alternative domains and new gTLDs.

As you'd expect the keyword .com names are the ones that fetch the highest prices.

“It’s important for startup founders to have a realistic budget in mind when commencing the naming process and hunt for the matching domain," says Sweetman. "Startups will save themselves a lot of time and stress if they align their name and domain choices with their budget.”

You can download the entire Startup Domain Name Price Guide Infographic here.

By Michele Neylon, MD of Blacknight Solutions. More blog posts from Michele Neylon can also be read here.

Related topics: Domain Names