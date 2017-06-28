Home / Blogs

"Net Neutrality" Protects New Monopolies from Old

  • Jul 14, 2017 12:40 PM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 457
Print Comment
By Tom Evslin
Tom Evslin

Over the next decade which companies do you think will be better able to exercise monopoly power? Amazon, T&T, Comcast, Facebook, Google, Regional phone companies, or Verizon?

If you'd asked me this question in 2000, I would've picked AT&T, Comcast, Verizon, and regional phone companies. They are part of local duopolies for wired infrastructure. They had a comfortable relationship with the FCC which regulated them nationally and with most of the state regulators. They saw the Internet as potentially disruptive and would've preferred to have its potential for innovation slowed by regulation. Amazon and Google (and most of the Internet community of the day) were against FCC regulation of the Internet exactly because that would chill innovation.

The Internet won; the FCC chose only the lightest of regulation. We got innovation; Facebook and Twitter happened; Google and Amazon grew enormously.

And then guess what. In 2014 at the urging of Google, Amazon, and the rest of the Internet establishment, the FCC decided it needed to regulate the Internet after all. In an Orwellian twist, this regulation was given the attractive name of Net Neutrality. Its stated purpose is to protect us from abuses that AT&T, Verizon, Comcast and the like "might" commit.

Are the telcos more powerful than they were in 2000? Of course not; even their landline duopolies are less powerful as more and more last mile access to content is wireless and wireless becomes more and more competitive.

Are Google and Amazon more in need of protection now than they were then? Sounds absurd but they're the establishment now. They are strong enough so they can't be toppled by smaller competitors with the same products. The only commercial threat to them — as it always is with dominant players — is disruptive innovation. And what better way to slow innovation than regulation? Note also that regulation is usually favored by those who think they can control the regulators (telcos in 2000; dominant Internet players in 2014).

"Net Neutraility" forbids telcos for charging content providers a premium for "fast lanes". But Google, Amazon, et al already have private fast lanes and local data centers and data caches so that their content can reach consumers faster than content from anyone else. Conveniently Net Neutrality regs don't cover the private internet expressways. In fact if you pay Amazon to host your site, you too can have a fast lane. But you can't buy that fast lane from AT&T ala carte without the hosting because they're not allowed to sell it.

What if someone were to provide a drone-mesh-based fast lane and charge more the faster you want your content to go? Would that be a threat to us? No. Would it be a threat to Amazon and Google? A little; it might be disruptive. Better, in their minds, to subject that service to the strait jacket of regulation. What if telemedicine requires a guaranteed faster service than the public Internet provides? Does it just have to wait until the whole Internet gets faster to start saving lives? Why shouldn't AT&T or the drone-based ISP be able to sell the faster service at a premium?

If all the ins-and-outs of the Net Neutrality debate are hard to follow, just ask yourself in 2017 if Google's search dominance is more of a present danger than AT&T's eroding monopoly. I'm not for regulating Google or Amazon purely because of their size; but I'm certainly against regulation like so-called Net Neutrality which protects their dominance.

By Tom Evslin. More blog posts from Tom Evslin can also be read here.

Related topics: Access Providers, Broadband, Net Neutrality, Policy & Regulation

 
   

Don't miss a thing – get the Weekly Wrap delivered to your inbox.

Comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related Blogs

G20 Nations Must Set Clear Priorities for Digital Agenda

  • Jul 05, 2017
  • Comments: 0

What Does Trump's Cuba Policy Memorandum Say About the Internet?

  • Jul 05, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Telcos Players in the U.S. Set to Become Even Lazier

  • Jul 03, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Blaming Technology and the Rule of Law

  • Jul 02, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Next Generation gTLD Registration Directory Services (NG RDS) - Proposed Successor to WHOIS

  • Jun 28, 2017
  • Comments: 1
View More

Related News

EFF: Internet Went All Out in Support of Net Neutrality

  • Jul 13, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Apple Setting Up First Data Center in China to Comply with Tougher Cybersecurity Laws

  • Jul 12, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Cloud Leak Exposes at least 14 Million Verizon Subscribers, Phone Numbers and Account PINs Included

  • Jul 12, 2017
  • Comments: 1

Complete Internet Shutdown Reported in Syria

  • Jul 12, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Afghanistan Enacts Law Targeting Online Crime and Militancy

  • Jul 12, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Explore Topics

Access ProvidersIPv6
BroadbandLaw
CensorshipMalware
Cloud ComputingMobile
CyberattackMultilinguism
CybercrimeNet Neutrality
CybersquattingP2P
Data CenterPolicy & Regulation
DNSPrivacy
DNS SecurityRegional Registries
Domain NamesRegistry Services
EmailSecurity
EnumSpam
ICANNTelecom
Intellectual PropertyTop-Level Domains
Internet GovernanceVoIP
Internet of ThingsWeb
Internet ProtocolWhite Space
IP AddressingWhois
IPTVWireless
View More

Dig Deeper

Verisign

Cybersecurity

Sponsored by Verisign
Afilias

DNS Security

Sponsored by Afilias
Afilias Mobile & Web Services

Mobile Internet

Sponsored by Afilias Mobile & Web Services
View All Topics

Promoted Posts

Now Is the Time for .eco

.eco launches globally at 16:00 UTC on April 25, 2017, when domains will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. .eco is for businesses, non-profits and people committed to positive change for the planet. See list of registrars offering .eco more»

  • By Big Room Inc.
  • Views: 3,635

Industry Updates – Sponsored Posts

Leading Internet Associations Strengthen Cooperation

i2Coalition to Present Tucows CEO Elliot Noss With Internet Community Leadership Award

Michele Neylon Appointed Chair Elect of i2Coalition

2016 U.S. Election: An Internet Forecast

MarkMonitor Supports Brand Holders' Efforts Regarding .Feedback Registry

Dyn Weighs In On Whois

  • By Dyn
  • Views: 5,029

IBCA Presentation to ICANN GAC on Protection of Geographic Names in New gTLDs

Domain Name .Africa Faces Hurdles - Q&A with Sophia Bekele

Video Interviews from ICANN 50 in London

  • By Dyn
  • Views: 11,861

DotConnectAfrica Delegates Attend the Kenya Internet Governance Forum

Neustar to Launch usTLD Stakeholder Council

Ofcom Benchmarking UK Broadband Performance Welcomed, But Needs Considerable Improvement

DotConnectAfrica Attends Transform Africa 2013 Summit in Rwanda

Comments and Questions by DCA Trust on .Africa at the ICANN-47 Public Forum, Durban SA

Dyn Research: CDN Adoption Across Our Customer Base

  • By Dyn
  • Views: 10,736

Neustar Chief Technology Officer Appointed to FCC's Technological Advisory Council

Neustar Expands Professional Services Offerings for Communications Service Providers

SPECIAL: Updates from the ICANN Meetings in Beijing

  • By Dyn
  • Views: 11,663

Reducing the Risks of BYOD with Nominum's Security Solution

Nominum and IBM Partner Around Big Data

View More