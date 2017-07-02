Home / News I have a News Tip

EFF: Internet Went All Out in Support of Net Neutrality

  • Jul 13, 2017 9:22 AM PDT
By CircleID Reporter

Yesterday's "Day of Action to Save Net Neutrality," resulted in more than 3.4 million emails to U.S. Congress and more than 1.6 million comments to the Federal Communications Commission. EFF says: "[T]he Internet went all out in support of net neutrality. Hundreds of popular websites featured pop-ups suggesting that those sites had been blocked or throttled by Internet service providers. Some sites got hilariously creative… Together, we painted an alarming picture of what the Internet might look like if the FCC goes forward with its plan to roll back net neutrality protections: ISPs prioritizing their favored content sources and deprioritizing everything else."

