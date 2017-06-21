Home / News I have a News Tip

Cloud Leak Exposes at least 14 Million Verizon Subscribers, Phone Numbers and Account PINs Included

  • Jul 12, 2017 11:29 AM PDT
By CircleID Reporter

A Verizon partner is reported to have exposed millions of Verizon customer accounts due to a misconfigured cloud-based file. Security firm UpGuard reported the leak this morning: "[A] misconfigured cloud-based file repository exposed the names, addresses, account details, and account personal identification numbers (PINs) of as many as 14 million US customers of telecommunications carrier Verizon, per analysis of the average number of accounts exposed per day in the sample that was downloaded. The cloud server was owned and operated by telephonic software and data firm NICE Systems, a third-party vendor for Verizon. ... The data repository, an Amazon Web Services S3 bucket administered by a NICE Systems engineer based at their Ra’anana, Israel headquarters, appears to have been created to log customer call data for unknown purposes; Verizon, the nation’s largest wireless carrier, uses NICE Systems technology in its back-office and call center operations."

Related topics: Access Providers, Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, Telecom

 
   

Comments

https://www.wired.com/2012/04/shady-companies-nsa/"According to a former Verizon employee briefed Charles Christopher  –  Jul 12, 2017 10:44 PM PDT

https://www.wired.com/2012/04/shady-companies-nsa/

"According to a former Verizon employee briefed on the program, Verint, owned by Comverse Technology, taps the communication lines at Verizon, which I first reported in my book The Shadow Factory in 2008. Verint did not return a call seeking comment, while Verizon said it does not comment on such matters.

What is especially troubling is that both companies have had extensive ties to Israel, as well as links to that country’s intelligence service, a country with a long and aggressive history of spying on the U.S."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VclAeKYYvBc (Published on Dec 8, 2006)

Nice Systems Appoints Former Comverse Exec CEO:

http://www.barrons.com/articles/BL-TB-16062

How Nice Is a Merger with Verint?:

https://seekingalpha.com/article/144947-how-nice-is-a-merger-with-verint

"Verint is a unit of Comverse Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CMVT), which owns about 65% of it, on a fully diluted basis. With no financial reports from Comverse or its subsidiaries for several years, investors are a bit in the dark.

[...]

Verint is a niche company, with excellent technology, and operates basically in the same markets as NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE)"

Now the real question is, if you want to pass information to a "client" you should have no association with, would you simply leave the front door unlocked and walk away? ... And if caught, well that's just the cost of doing business, just move to another unlocked home and start over. Of course pay close attention to how others found the door unlocked and try to avoid making that mistake again.

