PayPal Sells X.com Back to Its Previous Owner, Elon Musk

In February 2001, PayPal's founder Elon Musk changes the name of the company from X.com to PayPal. In October 2002, PayPal was acquired by eBay for US $1.5 billion in stock. Source: Wikicommons
PayPal's corporate communications director confirmed that the company has sold the domain X.com back to its previous owner, Elon Musk. Elliot Silver from DomainInvesting.com reports: "X.com is one of the few single letter .com domain names, and I would argue that it is one of the most valuable domain names. ... I recently detected a Whois change involving the X.com domain name. For many years, X.com was registered to PayPal Inc. ... Late yesterday afternoon, Amanda Miller, Director of Corporate Communications at PayPal, confirmed that the company sold the domain name ['back to its previous owner, Elon Musk']. ... Because PayPal is a publicly traded company, and because I presume this domain name is likely worth into the 8 figures, it is possible that there will be a subsequent SEC filing that mentions the sale of this domain name."
Related topics: Domain Names
To post comments, please login or create an account.
|Access Providers
|IPv6
|Broadband
|Law
|Censorship
|Malware
|Cloud Computing
|Mobile
|Cyberattack
|Multilinguism
|Cybercrime
|Net Neutrality
|Cybersquatting
|P2P
|Data Center
|Policy & Regulation
|DNS
|Privacy
|DNS Security
|Regional Registries
|Domain Names
|Registry Services
|Security
|Enum
|Spam
|ICANN
|Telecom
|Intellectual Property
|Top-Level Domains
|Internet Governance
|VoIP
|Internet of Things
|Web
|Internet Protocol
|White Space
|IP Addressing
|Whois
|IPTV
|Wireless
|
Mobile InternetSponsored by Afilias Mobile & Web Services
|
DNS SecuritySponsored by Afilias
|
CybersecuritySponsored by Verisign
.eco launches globally at 16:00 UTC on April 25, 2017, when domains will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. .eco is for businesses, non-profits and people committed to positive change for the planet. See list of registrars offering .eco more»