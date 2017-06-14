Home / News I have a News Tip

Over 750 Domain Name Registrars Expected to Shut Down in the Next 12 Months, ICANN Predicts

  • Jul 05, 2017 2:43 PM PDT
  Comments: 1
By CircleID Reporter

ICANN estimates over 750 accredited domain name registrars are likely to close within the next 12 months as a result of the over-saturated drop-catching market — the process used to game the system and rapidly register valuable domain names within milliseconds of deletion. Kevin Murphy reporting in Domains Incite writes: "ICANN VP Cyrus Namazi made the estimate while explaining ICANN's fiscal 2018 budget, which is where the projection originated… He said that ICANN ended its fiscal 2017 last week with 2,989 accredited registrars, but that ICANN expects to lose about 250 per quarter starting from October until this time next year."

Comments

Odd Use of Phrase Max Menius  –  Jul 06, 2017 6:09 AM PDT

"… game the system” in the above article suggests that there is something abusive or inappropriate about drop-catch technology used to register expired domain names. This is an odd use of the phrase, and connotes some kind of negative value judgment being made about legal registration of domain names. I'm sure the author meant no harm, but use of language is often important - especially to those people not familiar with the domain name system.

# 1 Reply  |  Link  |  Report Problems

