Over 750 Domain Name Registrars Expected to Shut Down in the Next 12 Months, ICANN Predicts

ICANN estimates over 750 accredited domain name registrars are likely to close within the next 12 months as a result of the over-saturated drop-catching market — the process used to game the system and rapidly register valuable domain names within milliseconds of deletion. Kevin Murphy reporting in Domains Incite writes: "ICANN VP Cyrus Namazi made the estimate while explaining ICANN's fiscal 2018 budget, which is where the projection originated… He said that ICANN ended its fiscal 2017 last week with 2,989 accredited registrars, but that ICANN expects to lose about 250 per quarter starting from October until this time next year."

Related topics: Domain Names, ICANN