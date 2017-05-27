Cars.com $850 Million Valuation: Methodology Critique

Below is a critical look at a recent online essay about the methodology to estimate the value of the domain name cars.com, which was estimated to be $850 million. Not about estimation of valuation model's parameters' nor whether the estimate is too low or too high. Rather its valuation methodology.



Purpose of Valuations

The purpose of a valuation is Important. Absolute valuation of any asset is its value when put to its best use. On the other hand, for a company that is considering the purchase of a domain name must consider how much additional value the domain name is expected to create. For example, a business that is generating $10 million in annual revenue before and after an acquisition, other things held constant, the value of the domain name to the business is zero.

Valuation Tool

WIPO considers the present value (PV) tool, which is based on the asset's cash flows adjusted for their riskiness (i.e., discounted cash flows), as the fundamental valuation method. However, the tool used in the article is Relief-from-Royalty, which, as the name suggests, is more appropriately used to value brand and patent licensing. There are no royalty payments associated with the purchase of a domain name.

Definition of Cash Flows

1. Both the PV and the Relief-from-Royalty, rely on expected future cash flows, i.e., expected future net income generated by the asset being valued. However, the application of the latter for domain names requires dividing the value of cash flows by the book value of the domain name. However, its book value depends on what price the domain name had been bought, which renders any such valuation absurd.

2, The article incorrectly points out: "For the domain cars.com, [Relief-from-Royalty] considers the value created to the owner by historical earnings from the Cars.com website and how much future cash flow the domain name is expected to generate over its life." It is not historical earrings, but future expected income, as noted above. Based on this incorrect assertion, the value of a start-up would be zero because it has no earnings. If correct, there would be no start-ups.

3. The essay notes: "Cars.com is short, memorable and garners a high search volume." First, the length of the domain name is irrelevant to cash flow estimates. Moreover, based on comparables valuation methodology, the length of the domain name is practically irrelevant. Second, the volume of searches and visits are irrelevant, as many customers search for information online, but purchase from a brick-and-mortar store. There is evidence of the resurgence of the brick-and-mortar. With such a resurgence, the value of domain name's ability to generate additional revenues are diminished irrespective of the volume of visits.

4. One component of cash flows, which was ignored in the essay, is the value of options to use the domain name in new business areas in the future.

By Alex Tajirian, CEO at DomainMart

Related topics: Domain Names