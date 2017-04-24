Home / News I have a News Tip

Pharmacy Chain Boots Terminates Its New TLD .boots

  • Jun 24, 2017 10:06 AM PDT
By CircleID Reporter
"Boots becomes latest company to terminate new gTLD but other '.brands' go full steam ahead." Trevor Little reporting in World Trademark Review: "Pharmacy chain Boots has become the latest company to signal an intention to terminate a Registry Agreement (RA), this time for the '.boots' TLD. ... Others that have previously decided against proceeding with '.brand' applications including South Korean industrial conglomerate Doosan, publisher Guardian News & Media and cosmetics giant L'Oreal. ... While a negative development for the new gTLD programme, it should not be viewed as an indicator that '.brands' are losing their lustre — on the contrary, the rollout of branded spaces shows no sign of slowing."

Related topics: Top-Level Domains

 
   

