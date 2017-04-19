Home / News I have a News Tip

Donuts, Rightside Group Merge in a $213M Acquisition Deal

  • Jun 14, 2017 5:59 AM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 890
Print Comment
By CircleID Reporter
Don't miss a thing – sign up for CircleID Weekly Wrap newsletter delivered to your inbox once a week.

Donuts Inc., a leading domain name registry for new top-level domains and Rightside Group today announced a merger agreement; Donuts has agreed to acquire Rightside for $10.60 per share in an all-cash tender offer, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $213MM. According to the release, the Merger Agreement was "unanimously approved by Rightside's Board of Directors following a comprehensive review of strategic and financial alternatives that Rightside announced in the first quarter of 2017." Bruce Jaffe, Donuts chief executive officer: "We believe that the combined company will be well positioned to serve our registrar customers and the millions of businesses and individuals who are embracing new ways to brand their online identities."

"The deal will give Donuts an additional 40 top level domain names, Rightside’s technical registry system (that currently powers Donuts’ domains), domain name registrar Name.com, and a portfolio of about 300,000 (mostly .com) domain names." –Andrew Allemann, Domain Name Wire / Jun 14

"There was talk of a split last year, with Donuts apparent endorsement of Google’s Nomulus platform, but the two companies reaffirmed their relationship earlier this year. ... [Rightside] faced criticism from shareholders over the last year or so over their relatively poor performance. Activist investor J Carlo Cannell, who owns almost 9% of Rightside, has been pressuring the company’s board to take radical action for the last 15 months." Kevin Murphy, Domain Incite / Jun 14

Related topics: Domain Names, Registry Services, Top-Level Domains

 
   

Comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related Blogs

Building a Case for Cybersquatting Under the UDRP

  • Jun 13, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Charting the Balance between Trademark Owners and Domain Name Holders: A Jurisprudential Overview

  • Jun 06, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Email Marketer's Dilemma: Disappearing Domains

  • Jun 05, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Does ICANN's UDRP Preserve Free Speech and Allow Room for Criticism?

  • Jun 04, 2017
  • Comments: 4

Breaking the Mold: Reclassifying Over a Billion .XYZ Domains for Alternative Uses

  • Jun 02, 2017
  • Comments: 2
View More

Related News

Emoji in Domain Names Bad Idea Warns ICANN Security Advisory Group

  • May 27, 2017
  • Comments: 0

ICANN to Release Hundreds of Domain Names Matching Country Names

  • May 24, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Several New TLDs in Limbo as ICANN Conducts Investigation

  • May 08, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Walden Savings Bank to Switch from .com to a .bank TLD

  • Apr 24, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Pirate Bay Founder and Other Internet Activists Launch Domain Privacy Service

  • Apr 19, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Explore Topics

Access ProvidersIPv6
BroadbandLaw
CensorshipMalware
Cloud ComputingMobile
CyberattackMultilinguism
CybercrimeNet Neutrality
CybersquattingP2P
Data CenterPolicy & Regulation
DNSPrivacy
DNS SecurityRegional Registries
Domain NamesRegistry Services
EmailSecurity
EnumSpam
ICANNTelecom
Intellectual PropertyTop-Level Domains
Internet GovernanceVoIP
Internet of ThingsWeb
Internet ProtocolWhite Space
IP AddressingWhois
IPTVWireless
View More

Dig Deeper

Afilias

DNS Security

Sponsored by Afilias
Verisign

Cybersecurity

Sponsored by Verisign
Afilias Mobile & Web Services

Mobile Internet

Sponsored by Afilias Mobile & Web Services
View All Topics

Promoted Posts

Now Is the Time for .eco

.eco launches globally at 16:00 UTC on April 25, 2017, when domains will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. .eco is for businesses, non-profits and people committed to positive change for the planet. See list of registrars offering .eco more»

  • By Big Room Inc.
  • Views: 2,994

Industry Updates – Sponsored Posts

Why the Record Number of Reverse Domain Name Hijacking UDRP Filings in 2016?

UDRP: Better Late than Never - ICA Applauds WIPO for Removing Misguided 'Retroactive Bad Faith'

The Rise and Fall of the UDRP Theory of 'Retroactive Bad Faith'

.PRESS Supports Press Freedom Day for 3rd Consecutive Year

5 Afilias Top Level Domains Now Licensed for Sale in China

Radix Announces Largest New gTLD Sale with Casino.Online

2016 Year in Review: The Trending Keywords in .COM and .NET Domain Registrations

Global Domain Name Registrations Reach 329.3 Million, 2.3 Million Growth in Last Quarter of 2016

A Look at How the New .SPACE TLD Has Performed Over the Past 2 Years

Neustar to be Acquired by Private Investment Group Led by Golden Gate Capital

Startup League Reports from WebSummit, Lisbon

.SPACE Becomes the Choice of the First Ever Space Nation Asgardia

MarkMonitor Supports Brand Holders' Efforts Regarding .Feedback Registry

8 Tips to Find Your Perfect .COM Domain Name

Why .com is the Venture Capital Community's Power Player

The .cancerresearch TLD: Search for Cure Drives Digital Innovation

New TLD? Make Sure It's Secure

Radix Launches Startup League at TechCrunch

Celebrating One Year of .online

LogicBoxes Launches the New Elite Reseller Program

View More