Home / Blogs

These Countries Have Adopted the UDRP

  • Jun 01, 2017 12:23 PM PDT
  • Comments: 4
  • Views: 510
Print Comment
By Doug Isenberg
Don't miss a thing – sign up for CircleID Weekly Wrap newsletter delivered to your inbox once a week.
Doug Isenberg

The Uniform Domain Name Dispute Resolution Policy (UDRP) is certainly the most frequently used tool to combat cybersquatting — but, it is not always an option.

Many countries have adopted their own domain name dispute policies — or none at all — in lieu of the UDRP.

For example, domain names in the United Kingdom's .uk country-code top-level domain (ccTLD) are subject to Nominet's Domain Dispute Resolution Service, which applies a different test — and uses a different service provider — than the UDRP. The same is true for Canada's .ca ccTLD, Germany's .de ccTLD, and many others.

Still, of the 312 ccTLDs, many of them have adopted the UDRP or a variation of it. (One of the most common variations is a small but significant change to the third element of the UDRP, which requires that trademark owners show a disputed domain name was registered "and" is being used in bad faith. Many of the UDRP variants loosen this test and require only that trademark owners show a disputed domain name was registered "or" is being used in bad faith.)

Below is a list of the 42 countries that (according to WIPO and as of the date of this blog post) have adopted the UDRP.

Implications for Trademark Owners

As a result, a trademark owner can file a UDRP complaint with any of the UDRP service providers for any domain name that includes any of the ccTLDs listed below. And, as WIPO notes, "[w]here a ccTLD has adopted the UDRP, disputes in those ccTLDs may be combined in one single UDRP proceeding alongside domain names in generic top level domains (gTLDs)," such as .com or any of the new gTLDs.

Of course, as in all UDRP proceedings, language may be an issue, so it is important to determine the language of the applicable registration agreement — or consider whether an exception may be appropriate. Given that most of the ccTLDs listed below are for countries in which English is not an official language, English-speaking trademark owners may see this issue arise more frequently than in other domain name disputes.

Finally, it's interesting to note that, although the list below is somewhat lengthy, UDRP disputes occur irregularly within these ccTLDs. For example, WIPO and the Forum (the two most-popular UDRP service providers) together have heard 366 .tv disputes (because the .tv ccTLD has been marketed on behalf of Tuvalu for those in the television industry), while they have had no cases involving the Pitcairn Islands' .pn ccTLD.

By Doug Isenberg, Attorney & Founder of The GigaLaw Firm. Learn more by visiting The GigaLaw Firm website. Doug Isenberg also maintains a blog here.

Related topics: Domain Names, UDRP

 
   

Comments

The United States and .us Jeff Neuman  –  Jun 01, 2017 12:51 PM PDT

The .us Top Level Domain was one of the first country-code top-level domains to adopt the UDRP.  They call it the usDRP.  It was last revised in 2014.  The .us TLD was the first to change the "and" to "or" as you describe in your post.

The reason it is not included in the WIPO directory is because WIPO is not an accredited dispute provider for the usDRP.  The US Government had a requirement that all dispute providers needed to be located in the United States.  Thus, only the American Arbitration Association and the National Arbitration Forum are accredited (or at least were as of several years ago when I last checked).

Just thought I would add this one to the list.

# 1 Reply  |  Link  |  Report Problems
Thanks, Jeff, but the reasons you provide Doug Isenberg  –  Jun 01, 2017 1:02 PM PDT

Thanks, Jeff, but the reasons you provide are why I did not include .us in this list — a (slightly) different policy applies. As the Forum states, the usDRP (which applies to .us) "is strikingly similar to the UDRP with two key differences: (1) the addition of a factor under Policy paragraph 4(c)(i) and (2) the use of the disjunctive 'or' rather than 'and' in the bad faith element under usDRP 4(a)(iii)."

# 2 Reply  |  Link  |  Report Problems
Also, AFAIK, the Forum (and not the Doug Isenberg  –  Jun 01, 2017 1:08 PM PDT

Also, AFAIK, the Forum (and not the American Arbitration Association) is the only approved usDRP provider — but I am happy to be corrected.

# 3 Reply  |  Link  |  Report Problems
I just didnt want it to look like the US didnt care :) Jeff Neuman  –  Jun 01, 2017 3:13 PM PDT

It has been a few years since I left the current ccTLD operator so it does not surprise me that the AAA is no longer accredited.  I don't think anyone really went to them for disputes.

Again, I just didn't want to create the impression that the .us ccTLD doesn't care about protecting IP rights.  I know I am no longer working there, but as one of the founders in the ccTLD operations for .us (when it expanded in 2002), I still have a close affinity to it.

# 4 Reply  |  Link  |  Report Problems

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related Blogs

.Pharmacy Registration Policy Restrictions Harm Legitimate Pharmacies

  • May 31, 2017
  • Comments: 1

Why This Domain Expert Has Stopped Talking About Domain Names

  • May 30, 2017
  • Comments: 1

Core Principles of Domain Name Law Created in UDRP Proceedings

  • May 29, 2017
  • Comments: 0

What It Takes to Prove Common Law Rights in UDRP Complaints

  • May 26, 2017
  • Comments: 0

WIPO's UDRP 'Overview' Gets Bigger (and Better)

  • May 25, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Related News

Emoji in Domain Names Bad Idea Warns ICANN Security Advisory Group

  • May 27, 2017
  • Comments: 0

ICANN to Release Hundreds of Domain Names Matching Country Names

  • May 24, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Pirate Bay Founder and Other Internet Activists Launch Domain Privacy Service

  • Apr 19, 2017
  • Comments: 0

New In-depth Analysis Finds Thousands of Domains Used in Technical Support Scams

  • Apr 17, 2017
  • Comments: 0

U.S. Expresses Concerns Over China's Internet Regulatory Regime, In New Report

  • Apr 06, 2017
  • Comments: 1
View More

Explore Topics

Access ProvidersIPv6
BroadbandLaw
CensorshipMalware
Cloud ComputingMobile
CyberattackMultilinguism
CybercrimeNet Neutrality
CybersquattingP2P
Data CenterPolicy & Regulation
DNSPrivacy
DNS SecurityRegional Registries
Domain NamesRegistry Services
EmailSecurity
EnumSpam
ICANNTelecom
Intellectual PropertyTop-Level Domains
Internet GovernanceVoIP
Internet of ThingsWeb
Internet ProtocolWhite Space
IP AddressingWhois
IPTVWireless
View More

Dig Deeper

Verisign

Cybersecurity

Sponsored by Verisign
Afilias Mobile & Web Services

Mobile Internet

Sponsored by Afilias Mobile & Web Services
Afilias

DNS Security

Sponsored by Afilias
View All Topics

Promoted Posts

Now Is the Time for .eco

.eco launches globally at 16:00 UTC on April 25, 2017, when domains will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. .eco is for businesses, non-profits and people committed to positive change for the planet. See list of registrars offering .eco more»

  • By Big Room Inc.
  • Views: 2,515

Boston Ivy Gets Competitive With Its TLDs, Offers Registrars New Wholesale Pricing

With a mission to make its top-level domains available to the broadest market possible, Boston Ivy has permanently reduced its registration, renewal and transfer prices for .Broker, .Forex, .Markets and .Trading. more»

  • By Boston Ivy
  • Views: 2,738

Industry Updates – Sponsored Posts

UDRP: Better Late than Never - ICA Applauds WIPO for Removing Misguided 'Retroactive Bad Faith'

The Rise and Fall of the UDRP Theory of 'Retroactive Bad Faith'

.PRESS Supports Press Freedom Day for 3rd Consecutive Year

5 Afilias Top Level Domains Now Licensed for Sale in China

Radix Announces Largest New gTLD Sale with Casino.Online

2016 Year in Review: The Trending Keywords in .COM and .NET Domain Registrations

Global Domain Name Registrations Reach 329.3 Million, 2.3 Million Growth in Last Quarter of 2016

A Look at How the New .SPACE TLD Has Performed Over the Past 2 Years

MarkMonitor Supports Brand Holders' Efforts Regarding .Feedback Registry

8 Tips to Find Your Perfect .COM Domain Name

Why .com is the Venture Capital Community's Power Player

Radix Launches Startup League at TechCrunch

Celebrating One Year of .online

LogicBoxes Launches the New Elite Reseller Program

Effective Strategies to Build Your Reseller Channel (Webinar)

Facilitating a Trusted Web Space for Financial Service Professionals

.STORE Grosses Over $1 Million Before the Close of Day 1

News.Markets: A Rising Star in the World of Financial Trading and New TLDs

Verisign Announces .コム Domain Names Are Now Available for Anyone to Register

NBA & NFL Teams Drive .store Sunrise Score to 647

View More