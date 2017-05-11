Home / News I have a News Tip

China's New Cybersecurity Law Will Be in Effect Starting Thursday

  • May 30, 2017 7:01 AM PDT
By CircleID Reporter
According to the official news agency, Xinhua, implementation of China's controversial Cybersecurity Law will begin on June 1, requiring strict data surveillance and storage for companies operating in the county. Xinhua reports: "The Internet service providers cannot collect user information that is irrelevant to the services, and they should handle such information in line with laws and agreements… Cybersecurity management staff must also protect information obtained, and are banned from leaking or selling the information, including privacy and commercial secrets. Those who violate the provisions and infringe on personal information will face hefty fines."

Related topics: Cybersecurity, Law

 
   

