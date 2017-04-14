NSA to Stop Collecting American Emails To and From Overseas

U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) will halt its controversial warrantless surveillance program which collects Americans' emails and texts sent to and from people overseas and that mention a foreigner under surveillance, according to a New York Times report today. Betsy Woodruff reporting in the Daily Beast writes: "The FISC ruling is expected to be publicized soon, and to indicate that the NSA has stopped using this surveillance tactic because it couldn't fully comply with procedures designed to protect Americans' constitutional rights. ... The surveillance tactic at issue is known as 'about' collection ... [that] lets the NSA store and read internet communications pertaining to foreign targets that move through American companies. 'About' collection is the process by which the NSA searches through those electronic communications it collects as they're in traffic in transit across the Internet backbone."
