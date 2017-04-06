6th Registration Operations Workshop (ROW), Madrid, Friday May 12th 2017

The Registration Operations Workshop (ROW) was conceived as an informal industry conference that would provide a forum for discussion of the technical aspects of registration operations in the domain name system.

The 6th ROW will be held in Madrid, on Friday May 12th 2017 in the afternoon, immediately after the GDD Industry Summit and prior to ICANN DNS Symposium and OARC 26, using the same venue as all above-mentioned events: Hotel NH Collection Madrid Eurobuilding, Madrid, Spain. A whole set of topics and speakers are confirmed. Here is the current list:

RDAP extension proposals for Federated Authentication, Object Tagging, and Regular Expression Searching

RDAP implementation in the gTLD space

Impact of ICANN SLA Monitoring on gTLD Whois Services

Contact Object Management by Registrars

Syncing Delegation information from DNS operator

Extending RDAP query parameters to enable result sorting and paging

RDAP Test Suite

The speakers are from CentralNic, CloudFlare, ICANN, IIT-CNR/Registro.it, Verisign and Viagénie. The attendance is free but registration is required. The ROW Series workshops are sponsored by Verisign and ICANN.

By Marc Blanchet, Internet Network Engineer and Consultant

