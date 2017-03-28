Home / News I have a News Tip

Pirate Bay Founder and Other Internet Activists Launch Domain Privacy Service

  • Apr 19, 2017 4:26 PM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 426
Print Comment
By CircleID Reporter
Don't miss a thing – sign up for CircleID Weekly Wrap newsletter delivered to your inbox once a week.

A team of Internet activists including co-founder and ex-spokesperson of the Pirate Bay, Peter Sunde, today announced the launch of a unique domain name service, called Njalla, designed to act as a "privacy shield" for registrants. "Think of us as your friendly drunk (but responsibly so) straw person that takes the blame for your expressions," says the group. "As long as you keep within the boundaries of reasonable law and you're not a right-wing extremist, we're for promoting your freedom of speech, your political weird thinking, your kinky forums and whatever." The group points out that Njalla is not a domain name registration service, but sit between the domain name registration service and the registrant. "When you purchase a domain name through Njalla, we own it for you. However, the agreement between us grants you full usage rights to the domain. Whenever you want to, you can transfer the ownership to yourself or some other party."

Related topics: Domain Names, Privacy

 
   

Comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related Blogs

In Whose Language? Cybersquatting by Foreigners

  • Apr 18, 2017
  • Comments: 0

How Should I Present .Brand Domains in Advertising?

  • Apr 18, 2017
  • Comments: 0

CAICT Holds ICANN 58 China Internet Community Readout Session

  • Apr 18, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Understand More, Fear Less: Will G20 Be Able to Contribute to an Internet Future with a Human Face?

  • Apr 14, 2017
  • Comments: 0

How to Get a Domain Name Transferred Under the URS

  • Apr 13, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Related News

New In-depth Analysis Finds Thousands of Domains Used in Technical Support Scams

  • Apr 17, 2017
  • Comments: 0

U.S. Expresses Concerns Over China's Internet Regulatory Regime, In New Report

  • Apr 06, 2017
  • Comments: 1

Twitter Files Lawsuit Against U.S. Government Over National Security Data

  • Apr 06, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Major U.S. ISPs Say They Will Not Sell Customer Browsing Histories

  • Apr 02, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Trump Administration Backs Repeal of Broadband Privacy Rules

  • Mar 28, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Explore Topics

Access ProvidersIPv6
BroadbandLaw
CensorshipMalware
Cloud ComputingMobile
CyberattackMultilinguism
CybercrimeNet Neutrality
CybersquattingP2P
Data CenterPolicy & Regulation
DNSPrivacy
DNS SecurityRegional Registries
Domain NamesRegistry Services
EmailSecurity
EnumSpam
ICANNTelecom
Intellectual PropertyTop-Level Domains
Internet GovernanceVoIP
Internet of ThingsWeb
Internet ProtocolWhite Space
IP AddressingWhois
IPTVWireless
View More

Sponsored Topics

Verisign

Security

Sponsored by
Verisign
Afilias - Mobile & Web Services

Mobile

Sponsored by
Afilias - Mobile & Web Services
Afilias

DNS Security

Sponsored by
Afilias
View All Topics

Promoted Post

Now Is the Time for .eco

.eco launches globally at 16:00 UTC on April 25, 2017, when domains will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. .eco is for businesses, non-profits and people committed to positive change for the planet. See list of registrars offering .eco more»

  • By Big Room Inc.
  • Views: 166

Boston Ivy Gets Competitive With Its TLDs, Offers Registrars New Wholesale Pricing

With a mission to make its top-level domains available to the broadest market possible, Boston Ivy has permanently reduced its registration, renewal and transfer prices for .Broker, .Forex, .Markets and .Trading. more»

  • By Boston Ivy
  • Views: 1,744

Industry Updates – Sponsored Posts

5 Afilias Top Level Domains Now Licensed for Sale in China

Radix Announces Largest New gTLD Sale with Casino.Online

2016 Year in Review: The Trending Keywords in .COM and .NET Domain Registrations

Global Domain Name Registrations Reach 329.3 Million, 2.3 Million Growth in Last Quarter of 2016

A Look at How the New .SPACE TLD Has Performed Over the Past 2 Years

2016 U.S. Election: An Internet Forecast

MarkMonitor Supports Brand Holders' Efforts Regarding .Feedback Registry

8 Tips to Find Your Perfect .COM Domain Name

Why .com is the Venture Capital Community's Power Player

Radix Launches Startup League at TechCrunch

Celebrating One Year of .online

LogicBoxes Launches the New Elite Reseller Program

Effective Strategies to Build Your Reseller Channel (Webinar)

Facilitating a Trusted Web Space for Financial Service Professionals

Verisign Named to the Online Trust Alliance's 2016 Honor Roll

.STORE Grosses Over $1 Million Before the Close of Day 1

News.Markets: A Rising Star in the World of Financial Trading and New TLDs

Verisign Announces .コム Domain Names Are Now Available for Anyone to Register

NBA & NFL Teams Drive .store Sunrise Score to 647

New TLD .STORE Crosses 500+ Sunrise Applications

View More