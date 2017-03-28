Pirate Bay Founder and Other Internet Activists Launch Domain Privacy Service

A team of Internet activists including co-founder and ex-spokesperson of the Pirate Bay, Peter Sunde, today announced the launch of a unique domain name service, called Njalla, designed to act as a "privacy shield" for registrants. "Think of us as your friendly drunk (but responsibly so) straw person that takes the blame for your expressions," says the group. "As long as you keep within the boundaries of reasonable law and you're not a right-wing extremist, we're for promoting your freedom of speech, your political weird thinking, your kinky forums and whatever." The group points out that Njalla is not a domain name registration service, but sit between the domain name registration service and the registrant. "When you purchase a domain name through Njalla, we own it for you. However, the agreement between us grants you full usage rights to the domain. Whenever you want to, you can transfer the ownership to yourself or some other party."



