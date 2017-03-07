Dot Brand Trends and Recent Launches

Our latest research shows that dot brand domains continue their qualitative and quantitative growth. We carried out a complete cycle of analysis in April 2017, and found that brands had registered 6,505 domains in their Top Level Domains, which represents a progression of 3% compared to February 2017. 761 actual websites are published on these domains, which represents an increase of 6% form February 2017. Most of these domain names are actually being used as shortcuts to existing content. The total number of brands who are publishing at least one website is of 122, compared to 112 in February.

Amazon Web Services and Product Launch

Amazon Web Services, or aws, launched chime.aws in February 2017. Chime is a unified communication software that is designed to make meetings easier and more efficient. The Chime product uses the AWS — Amazon Web Services — new dot brand gTLD .aws. (see Dot Brand Observatory for more data)

Sener and Language

Honda and Local Website

March 2017 also saw another notable brand launch: Honda, the Japanese conglomerate that manufactures automobiles, aircraft, motorcycles, and power equipment.

