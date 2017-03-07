Home / Blogs

Dot Brand Trends and Recent Launches

  • Apr 16, 2017 8:49 AM PDT
By Guillaume Pahud
Our latest research shows that dot brand domains continue their qualitative and quantitative growth. We carried out a complete cycle of analysis in April 2017, and found that brands had registered 6,505 domains in their Top Level Domains, which represents a progression of 3% compared to February 2017. 761 actual websites are published on these domains, which represents an increase of 6% form February 2017. Most of these domain names are actually being used as shortcuts to existing content. The total number of brands who are publishing at least one website is of 122, compared to 112 in February.

Recent launches:

Amazon Web Services and Product Launch

Amazon Web Services, or aws, launched chime.aws in February 2017. Chime is a unified communication software that is designed to make meetings easier and more efficient. The Chime product uses the AWS — Amazon Web Services — new dot brand gTLD .aws. (see Dot Brand Observatory for more data)

This is the second launch of an Amazon product that uses a dot brand domain by AWS, after QuickSight — a fast business analytics service for everyone — launched on the quicksight.aws domain.



Sener and Language

Sener is a Spanish engineering company, have launched their new digital platform using keyword rich domains written in the language of the content of the domain — Spanish, English or Polish. Sener launched a French site in March 2017 with the same domain — ingenierieetconstruction is the French domain for engineeringandconstruction.sener (English version) or ingenieriayconstruccion.sener (Spanish version). (see Dot Brand Observatory for more data)



Honda and Local Website

March 2017 also saw another notable brand launch: Honda, the Japanese conglomerate that manufactures automobiles, aircraft, motorcycles, and power equipment.

Honda launched their first new gTLD website, ke.honda. ke is the two character abbreviation for the country Kenya. Honda sells motorcycles directly in Kenya and importers distribute the two other business lines from Honda — automobile and power products. The site promotes the Honda motorcycles on the Kenyan market and provides directions for the importers of automotive and power products. Honda also uses the ke.honda domain name on their social media campaigns and promotions. (see Dot Brand Observatory for more data)



About the Dot Brand Observatory – The Dot Brand Observatory is the research program on dot brand domains sponsored by Verisign. We have recently published our April research and we feature an improved interactive dashboard, TLD and SLD profile pages, providing a clearer and more user friendly interface. Visit the dot brand observatory on https://dotbrandobservatory.com

