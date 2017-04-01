Home / News I have a News Tip

Internet Association Meets With the FCC In Efforts to Preserve Net-Neutrality Rules

  Apr 12, 2017
By CircleID Reporter
"The plan to eliminate net neutrality rules and replace them with voluntary commitments is not winning over lobbyists for major Internet companies." Jon Brodkin reporting in Ars Technica: "Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai and his staff met yesterday with the Internet Association, a trade group whose members include Amazon, Dropbox, eBay, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Netflix, PayPal, Reddit, Spotify, Twitter, and about 30 other Web companies. The meeting occurred about a week after Pai reportedly met with broadband industry lobby groups to discuss his plans for eliminating net neutrality rules."

Internet Association CEO Michael Beckerman released a letter yesterday stating the points made with respect to the FCC's 2015 Open Internet Order ("the OI Order") which included the following:

— "IA continues its vigorous support of the FCC's OI Order, which is a vital component of the free and open internet. The internet industry is uniform in its belief that net neutrality preserves the consumer experience, competition, and innovation online. In other words, existing net neutrality rules should be enforced and kept intact."

— "The OI Order is working well and has been upheld by a DC Circuit panel. Further, IA preliminary economic research suggests that the OI Order did not have a negative impact on broadband internet access service (BIAS) investment."

Related topics: Net Neutrality, Policy & Regulation

 
   

