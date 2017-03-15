Home / News I have a News Tip

Major U.S. ISPs Say They Will Not Sell Customer Browsing Histories

  • Apr 02, 2017 9:48 AM PDT
  • Comments: 0
By CircleID Reporter

Amidst U.S. Congress approval of legislation reversing Internet privacy rules, Major U.S. Internet providers, Comcast, Verizon and AT&T, have come out stating that they would not sell customers’ individual internet browsing information. David Shepardson reporting in Reuters: "The easing of restrictions has sparked growing anger on social media sites. ... [Gerard Lewis, Comcast's chief privacy officer:] 'We do not sell our broadband customers’ individual web browsing history. We did not do it before the FCC’s rules were adopted, and we have no plans to do so.' ... Verizon privacy officer Karen Zacharia said ... company has two programs that use customer browsing data. One allows marketers to access 'de-identified information to determine which customers fit into groups that advertisers are trying to reach' while the other 'provides aggregate insights that might be useful for advertisers and other businesses.'"

Related topics: Access Providers, Policy & Regulation, Privacy

 
   
