Google to Distrust Symantec-Issued Certificates Amid Misuse

"Google to sanction Symantec for misissuing security certificates" – Zeljka Zorz reporting in Help Net Security: "In a post on a developers’ forum [link], software engineer on the Google Chrome team Ryan Sleevi has announced Google’s plan to start gradually distrust all existing Symantec-issued certificates, and push for their replacement with new, fully revalidated certificates that will be compliant to the current baseline requirements. ... Sleevi says that the Google Chrome team has been investigating Symantec Corporation’s failures to properly validate certificates for the last two months, and they concluded that at least 30,000 certificates have been misissued by them."

— Update / Symantec Backs Its CA: Symantec today published a blog post strongly objecting to Google's action – "We strongly object to the action Google has taken to target Symantec SSL/TLS certificates in the Chrome browser. This action was unexpected, and we believe the blog post was irresponsible. ... Google’s statements about our issuance practices and the scope of our past mis-issuances are exaggerated and misleading. ... We have taken extensive remediation measures to correct this situation, immediately terminated the involved partner’s appointment as a registration authority (RA), and in a move to strengthen the trust of Symantec-issued SSL/TLS certificates, announced the discontinuation of our RA program. This control enhancement is an important move that other public certificate authorities (CAs) have not yet followed. While all major CAs have experienced SSL/TLS certificate mis-issuance events, Google has singled out the Symantec Certificate Authority in its proposal even though the mis-issuance event identified in Google’s blog post involved several CAs."

