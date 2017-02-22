Home / News I have a News Tip

Google to Distrust Symantec-Issued Certificates Amid Misuse

  • Mar 24, 2017 8:19 AM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 567
Print Comment
By CircleID Reporter

"Google to sanction Symantec for misissuing security certificates" – Zeljka Zorz reporting in Help Net Security: "In a post on a developers’ forum [link], software engineer on the Google Chrome team Ryan Sleevi has announced Google’s plan to start gradually distrust all existing Symantec-issued certificates, and push for their replacement with new, fully revalidated certificates that will be compliant to the current baseline requirements. ... Sleevi says that the Google Chrome team has been investigating Symantec Corporation’s failures to properly validate certificates for the last two months, and they concluded that at least 30,000 certificates have been misissued by them."

Update / Symantec Backs Its CA: Symantec today published a blog post strongly objecting to Google's action – "We strongly object to the action Google has taken to target Symantec SSL/TLS certificates in the Chrome browser. This action was unexpected, and we believe the blog post was irresponsible. ... Google’s statements about our issuance practices and the scope of our past mis-issuances are exaggerated and misleading. ... We have taken extensive remediation measures to correct this situation, immediately terminated the involved partner’s appointment as a registration authority (RA), and in a move to strengthen the trust of Symantec-issued SSL/TLS certificates, announced the discontinuation of our RA program. This control enhancement is an important move that other public certificate authorities (CAs) have not yet followed. While all major CAs have experienced SSL/TLS certificate mis-issuance events, Google has singled out the Symantec Certificate Authority in its proposal even though the mis-issuance event identified in Google’s blog post involved several CAs."

Related topics: Security

 
   
WEEKLY WRAP — Get CircleID's Weekly Summary Report by Email:
Print Comment

Comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related Blogs

Use STIX to Block Robocalls

  • Mar 24, 2017
  • Comments: 0

ICANN Complaint System Easily Gamed

  • Mar 14, 2017
  • Comments: 38

Google Claims It Fixed the Security Holes the CIA Exploited

  • Mar 14, 2017
  • Comments: 0

And the Wait Continues for .Corp, .Home and .Mail Applicants

  • Mar 12, 2017
  • Comments: 6

The Internet as Weapon

  • Mar 12, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Related News

Cisco Warning Software Used in Hundreds of Its Products Vulnerable to Critical Security Flaw

  • Mar 21, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Over a Billion Email Addresses of Major Spam Operation Exposed via Unprotected Backups

  • Mar 06, 2017
  • Comments: 0

New Cybersecurity Regulations in New York Go Into Effect

  • Feb 28, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Security Researchers Announce First SHA-1 Collision, Confirming Fears About Its Vulnerabilities

  • Feb 23, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Hacked ICANN Data Still Selling on Black Market Years After Breach

  • Feb 22, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Explore Topics

Access ProvidersIPv6
BroadbandLaw
CensorshipMalware
Cloud ComputingMobile
CyberattackMultilinguism
CybercrimeNet Neutrality
CybersquattingP2P
Data CenterPolicy & Regulation
DNSPrivacy
DNS SecurityRegional Registries
Domain NamesRegistry Services
EmailSecurity
EnumSpam
ICANNTelecom
Intellectual PropertyTop-Level Domains
Internet GovernanceVoIP
Internet of ThingsWeb
Internet ProtocolWhite Space
IP AddressingWhois
IPTVWireless
View More

Promoted Post

Boston Ivy Gets Competitive With Its TLDs, Offers Registrars New Wholesale Pricing

With a mission to make its top-level domains available to the broadest market possible, Boston Ivy has permanently reduced its registration, renewal and transfer prices for .Broker, .Forex, .Markets and .Trading. more»

Industry Updates – Sponsored Posts

Verisign Releases Q4 2016 DDoS Trends Report: 167% Increase in Average Peak Attack from 2015 to 2016

Verisign Q3 2016 DDoS Trends Report: User Datagram Protocol (UDP) Flood Attacks Continue to Dominate

2016 U.S. Election: An Internet Forecast

Government Guidance for Email Authentication Has Arrived in USA and UK

ValiMail Raises $12M for Its Email Authentication Service

Don't Gamble With Your DNS

Defending Against Layer 7 DDoS Attacks

Understanding the Risks of the Dark Web

New TLD? Make Sure It's Secure

Verisign Releases Q2 2016 DDoS Trends Report - Layer 7 DDoS Attacks a Growing Trend

How Savvy DDoS Attackers Are Using DNSSEC Against Us

Facilitating a Trusted Web Space for Financial Service Professionals

MarkMonitor Partners with CYREN to Deepen Visibility into Global Phishing Attacks

Verisign Named to the Online Trust Alliance's 2016 Honor Roll

Verisign Q1 2016 DDoS Trends: Attack Activity Increases 111 Percent Year Over Year

Is Your TLD Threat Mitigation Strategy up to Scratch?

i2Coalition to Host First Ever Smarter Internet Forum

Encrypting Inbound and Outbound Email Connections with PowerMTA

Resilient Cybersecurity: Dealing with On-Premise, Cloud-Based and Hybrid Security Complexities

Verisign Releases Q4 2015 DDoS Trends - DDoS Attack Activity Increasing by 85% Year Over Year

View More

Sponsored Topics

Afilias - Mobile & Web Services

Mobile

Sponsored by
Afilias - Mobile & Web Services
Afilias

DNS Security

Sponsored by
Afilias
Verisign

Security

Sponsored by
Verisign
View All Topics