Owner of .Feedback in Breach of Registry Agreement, Rules ICANN

The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) has ruled that .feedback owner Top Level Spectrum (TLS) is in breach of its registry agreement. Barney Dixon reporting in IPPro The Internet: "In an unprecedented review by a standing panel of the public interest commitments dispute resolution policy, ICANN found that TLS engaged in conduct that 'violated its commitments to operate .feedback in a clear and transparent manner'… They argued that the registry had perpetrated 'deceptive practices in the .feedback top level domain in violation of its public interest commitments'. The brands accused TLS of self allocating numerous domain names corresponding to brands, many of which were withheld during the TLD's sunrise period."

