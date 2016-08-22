Home / News I have a News Tip

2017 North American IPv6 Summit to Be Held at LinkedIn Headquarters

  • Mar 22, 2017 10:45 AM PDT
By CircleID Reporter

​​The collective North American IPv6 Task Forces announced the 2017 North American IPv6 Summit will be held at LinkedIn headquarters in Sunnyvale, CA. The two-day event (April 25-26), designed to educate network professionals on the current state of IPv6 adoption, will feature a variety of speakers from leading organizations, including LinkedIn, ARIN, Google Fiber, Microsoft, Cisco, Comcast, and others. The IPv6 North American Summit, first held in 2007, will cover such topics as exemplary IPv6 adoption, best practices in IPv6 deployment, methods for driving increased usage of IPv6, current IPv6 adoption trends, and future IPv6 growth projections. Awards will be presented to the top 10 North American service providers who achieved connecting over 20% of their subscribers with IPv6.

Related topics: IPv6

 
   
