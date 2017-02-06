Home / News I have a News Tip

San Francisco Supervisor Working on Plan for Citywide High-Speed Internet

  • Mar 15, 2017 4:11 AM PDT
  • Comments: 0
By CircleID Reporter

"San Francisco Supervisor Mark Farrell has assembled a group of business, privacy and academic experts to discuss crucial, early-stage questions surrounding Farrell’s plan to wire the city with high-speed Internet service." Dominic Fracassa reporting in San Francisco Chronicle: "If it becomes reality, San Francisco would be the largest city in the country to implement citywide high-speed Internet. City officials are currently targeting speeds of 1 gigabit per second. The average Internet speed in the U.S. is 31 megabits per second according to the most recent data published by the Federal Communications Commission, so this could be about 30 times faster."

Related topics: Access Providers, Broadband

 
   
