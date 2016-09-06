Verizon to Stop Issuing New Public IPv4 Addresses

Verizon has announced that starting June 30, 2017, it will stop issuing new Public Static IPv4 addresses due to a shortage of available addresses. While customers that currently have active Public Static IPv4 addresses will be able to retain their addresses, reserving new IP addresses will require companies to convert to the Persistent Prefix IPv6 requirements and implementation of new Verizon-certified IPv6 devices.

To encourage the move to Persistent Prefix IPv6, Verizon says:

— "Unlike IPv4, which is limited to a 32-bit prefix, Persistent Prefix IPv6 has 128-bit addressing scheme, which aligns to current international agreements and standards."

— "Persistent Prefix IPv6 will provide the device with an IP address unique to that device that will remain with that device until the address is relinquished by the user (i.e., when the user moves the device off the Verizon Wireless network)."

— "IPv4-only devices are not compatible with Persistent Prefix IPv6 addresses."

Related topics: IP Addressing, IPv6