Home / Blogs

Draft 0.5 of the New gTLD Applicant Guidebook

  • Mar 10, 2017 6:34 AM PST
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 154
Print Comment
By Jean Guillon
Jean Guillon

We all remember the nightmare of following the multiple versions of the "AGB" from the ICANN new gTLD program, and the time it took to get to the final version, which then took to allowing applicants to submit their new gTLD application, and which then took them to wait for their application to proceed… Welcome to version 0.5 of the next Applicant Guidebook.

Future applicants' next Bible

Let's say it: the first round of the ICANN new gTLD program was some kind of test to allow Trademarks and Entrepreneurs to create a new domain name extension. If the idea was fantastic and the opportunity to move away from old ".com" domain names for something much more descriptive: the process to achieve this… was a nightmare.

Draft 0.5 of the AGB "is here"

I have the chance to participate in one of the Working Groups and in one word, I found it impressive and terribly exciting to see that I am the person to write the next applicant guidebook. What really shocks me is that very few people are deciding now about what you will find in the final version.

In the first round, I remember complaining to ICANN on things about the protection of wine geographical indications, the stupidity of allowing singular and plural versions of a same domain name extension, etc…

Well, the future is here and if you already want to have a look at what you will probably find in Round two of the ICANN new gTLD program's applicant guidebook, you should read the report entitled "Competition, consumer trust and consumer choice review team draft report”.

The report lists what went wrong in the first round of the program, and what (and how) things should be changed.

The result of "participating"

I want to definitely kill the possibility to see both versions of an exact same TLD, its singular and plural version, to be validated by the ICANN. It is still unclear if my suggestions will be taken into account and if the solution I offered will even have been read by "someone".

Reading the draft of the Competition, consumer trust, and consumer choice review team report, it seems that I was not the only person in the world to be pissed by the existence of a .CAREER and .CAREERS new gTLD, but the solutions that I offered seem to have caught someone's eye.

Content of the next Applicant Guidebook from the ICANN new gTLD program is being discussed and written now, and your participation is more than welcome.

Not interested? Read this then.

By Jean Guillon, New generic Top-Level Domains' specialist. More blog posts from Jean Guillon can also be read here.

Related topics: ICANN, Top-Level Domains

 
   
WEEKLY WRAP — Get CircleID's Weekly Summary Report by Email:
Print Comment

Comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related Blogs

ICANN 58 Copenhagen: What to Expect

  • Mar 08, 2017
  • Comments: 1

Work in Progress: Preparing the Next Round of New gTLDs

  • Mar 07, 2017
  • Comments: 0

ICANN Can Help China Secure Cyberspace

  • Mar 07, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Healthy Domains Revisited: The Pharmaceutical Industry

  • Mar 03, 2017
  • Comments: 0

At the NCPH Intersessional, Compliance Concerns Take Centre Stage

  • Feb 23, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Related News

Big Price Increases Needed to Keep New gTLDs Alive, Says Uniregistry CEO

  • Mar 08, 2017
  • Comments: 3

Verisign Given Approval to Restrict .COM and .NET Domains In Various Countries

  • Mar 07, 2017
  • Comments: 0

ICANN Drifting Toward Online Content Regulation, Says Law Professor

  • Feb 28, 2017
  • Comments: 1

SBI, One of India's Largest Banks, Switching Its Domain to Branded TLD, bank.sbi

  • Feb 22, 2017
  • Comments: 0

ICANN to Push Ahead with New .Africa TLD Despite Ongoing Court Case

  • Feb 13, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Explore Topics

Access ProvidersIPv6
BroadbandLaw
CensorshipMalware
Cloud ComputingMobile
CyberattackMultilinguism
CybercrimeNet Neutrality
CybersquattingP2P
Data CenterPolicy & Regulation
DNSPrivacy
DNS SecurityRegional Registries
Domain NamesRegistry Services
EmailSecurity
EnumSpam
ICANNTelecom
Intellectual PropertyTop-Level Domains
Internet GovernanceVoIP
Internet of ThingsWeb
Internet ProtocolWhite Space
IP AddressingWhois
IPTVWireless
View More

Industry Updates – Sponsored Posts

Global Domain Name Registrations Reach 329.3 Million, 2.3 Million Growth in Last Quarter of 2016

A Look at How the New .SPACE TLD Has Performed Over the Past 2 Years

Neustar to be Acquired by Private Investment Group Led by Golden Gate Capital

Startup League Reports from WebSummit, Lisbon

.SPACE Becomes the Choice of the First Ever Space Nation Asgardia

Afilias Chairman Jonathan Robinson Wins ICANN's 2016 Leadership Award at ICANN 57

MarkMonitor Supports Brand Holders' Efforts Regarding .Feedback Registry

Why .com is the Venture Capital Community's Power Player

The .cancerresearch TLD: Search for Cure Drives Digital Innovation

New TLD? Make Sure It's Secure

Radix Launches Startup League at TechCrunch

Celebrating One Year of .online

LogicBoxes Launches the New Elite Reseller Program

Afilias Acquires Premium TLDs .ARCHI, .BIO and .SKI

Radix Adds Dyn as a DNS Service Provider

Facilitating a Trusted Web Space for Financial Service Professionals

Ready or Not, 5 Big Tech Trends Headed Your Way

.STORE Grosses Over $1 Million Before the Close of Day 1

News.Markets: A Rising Star in the World of Financial Trading and New TLDs

Verisign Announces .コム Domain Names Are Now Available for Anyone to Register

View More

Sponsored Topics

Verisign

Security

Sponsored by
Verisign
Afilias

DNS Security

Sponsored by
Afilias
Afilias - Mobile & Web Services

Mobile

Sponsored by
Afilias - Mobile & Web Services
View All Topics