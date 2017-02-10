Big Price Increases Needed to Keep New gTLDs Alive, Says Uniregistry CEO

"Uniregistry is to massively increase the price of some of its under-performing new gTLDs in an effort to keep them afloat." Kevin Murphy reporting in Domain Incite: "Sixteen TLDs from the company’s portfolio of 27 will see price increases of up to 3,000% starting September 8, CEO Frank Schilling confirmed to DI today. 'We need more revenue from these strings, especially the low volume ones, without question, [Schilling] said. ... demand among worldwide consumers has been slower than expected."

Related topics: Top-Level Domains