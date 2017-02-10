Home / News I have a News Tip

Big Price Increases Needed to Keep New gTLDs Alive, Says Uniregistry CEO

  • Mar 08, 2017 10:16 AM PST
  • Comments: 2
  • Views: 671
Print Comment
By CircleID Reporter

"Uniregistry is to massively increase the price of some of its under-performing new gTLDs in an effort to keep them afloat." Kevin Murphy reporting in Domain Incite: "Sixteen TLDs from the company’s portfolio of 27 will see price increases of up to 3,000% starting September 8, CEO Frank Schilling confirmed to DI today. 'We need more revenue from these strings, especially the low volume ones, without question, [Schilling] said. ... demand among worldwide consumers has been slower than expected."

Related topics: Top-Level Domains

 
   
WEEKLY WRAP — Get CircleID's Weekly Summary Report by Email:
Print Comment

Comments

Not great Daniel Aleksandersen  –  Mar 08, 2017 11:17 AM PST

I really hope this won’t be a trend for gTLDs. This highlights how big the risk is when you build your business on an unproven gTLD. I just moved my own website to a .blog domain. Hopefully, for me, Automattic will keep the prices of .blog reasonable.

# 1 Reply  |  Link  |  Report Problems
Not All New gltd's Are The Same Max Menius  –  Mar 08, 2017 4:04 PM PST

It is very important to maintain perspective on this news. While it is a very poor business practice to subject registrants to unexpected fee hikes, the tld's affected are under-performing ones and have a relatively small user base.

Many of the new tld's are self-sustaining, profitable, and growing. There are unjustified critics of the new tld program who are rooting for its demise because they have a vested financial interest in legacy tld's like .com. Many of these people have large, costly portfolios of .com's that will never sell. Consequently, they are out today like chicken little proclaiming the sky is falling. It's not.

Uniregistry's renewal increase on a small group of unpopular tld's is not indicative of the future of all tld's. Some web addresses simply have better viability.

# 2 Reply  |  Link  |  Report Problems

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related Blogs

ICANN 58 Copenhagen: What to Expect

  • Mar 08, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Work in Progress: Preparing the Next Round of New gTLDs

  • Mar 07, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Ask Not What ICANN Can Do for You, But What You Can Do for ICANN

  • Feb 23, 2017
  • Comments: 4

Geo and Brand TLDs Only for a 2019 Second Round of New gTLDs?

  • Feb 20, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Market Flatlines After ICANN Introduces New gTLDs

  • Feb 17, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Related News

Verisign Given Approval to Restrict .COM and .NET Domains In Various Countries

  • Mar 07, 2017
  • Comments: 0

SBI, One of India's Largest Banks, Switching Its Domain to Branded TLD, bank.sbi

  • Feb 22, 2017
  • Comments: 0

ICANN to Push Ahead with New .Africa TLD Despite Ongoing Court Case

  • Feb 13, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Pakistan to Get Its Country TLD in Urdu

  • Feb 13, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Los Angeles Court Rejects Demand for Preliminary Injunction Preventing ICANN Delegating .AFRICA

  • Feb 10, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Explore Topics

Access ProvidersIPv6
BroadbandLaw
CensorshipMalware
Cloud ComputingMobile
CyberattackMultilinguism
CybercrimeNet Neutrality
CybersquattingP2P
Data CenterPolicy & Regulation
DNSPrivacy
DNS SecurityRegional Registries
Domain NamesRegistry Services
EmailSecurity
EnumSpam
ICANNTelecom
Intellectual PropertyTop-Level Domains
Internet GovernanceVoIP
Internet of ThingsWeb
Internet ProtocolWhite Space
IP AddressingWhois
IPTVWireless
View More

Industry Updates – Sponsored Posts

Global Domain Name Registrations Reach 329.3 Million, 2.3 Million Growth in Last Quarter of 2016

A Look at How the New .SPACE TLD Has Performed Over the Past 2 Years

Neustar to be Acquired by Private Investment Group Led by Golden Gate Capital

Startup League Reports from WebSummit, Lisbon

.SPACE Becomes the Choice of the First Ever Space Nation Asgardia

Why .com is the Venture Capital Community's Power Player

The .cancerresearch TLD: Search for Cure Drives Digital Innovation

New TLD? Make Sure It's Secure

Radix Launches Startup League at TechCrunch

Celebrating One Year of .online

LogicBoxes Launches the New Elite Reseller Program

Afilias Acquires Premium TLDs .ARCHI, .BIO and .SKI

Radix Adds Dyn as a DNS Service Provider

Facilitating a Trusted Web Space for Financial Service Professionals

Ready or Not, 5 Big Tech Trends Headed Your Way

.STORE Grosses Over $1 Million Before the Close of Day 1

News.Markets: A Rising Star in the World of Financial Trading and New TLDs

Verisign Announces .コム Domain Names Are Now Available for Anyone to Register

NBA & NFL Teams Drive .store Sunrise Score to 647

Financial Industry Quick to Embrace New Top Level Domains

View More

Sponsored Topics

Afilias

DNS Security

Sponsored by
Afilias
Afilias - Mobile & Web Services

Mobile

Sponsored by
Afilias - Mobile & Web Services
Verisign

Security

Sponsored by
Verisign
View All Topics