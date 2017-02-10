Big Price Increases Needed to Keep New gTLDs Alive, Says Uniregistry CEO

"Uniregistry is to massively increase the price of some of its under-performing new gTLDs in an effort to keep them afloat." Kevin Murphy reporting in Domain Incite: "Sixteen TLDs from the company’s portfolio of 27 will see price increases of up to 3,000% starting September 8, CEO Frank Schilling confirmed to DI today. 'We need more revenue from these strings, especially the low volume ones, without question, [Schilling] said. ... demand among worldwide consumers has been slower than expected."
I really hope this won’t be a trend for gTLDs. This highlights how big the risk is when you build your business on an unproven gTLD. I just moved my own website to a .blog domain. Hopefully, for me, Automattic will keep the prices of .blog reasonable.
It is very important to maintain perspective on this news. While it is a very poor business practice to subject registrants to unexpected fee hikes, the tld's affected are under-performing ones and have a relatively small user base.
Many of the new tld's are self-sustaining, profitable, and growing. There are unjustified critics of the new tld program who are rooting for its demise because they have a vested financial interest in legacy tld's like .com. Many of these people have large, costly portfolios of .com's that will never sell. Consequently, they are out today like chicken little proclaiming the sky is falling. It's not.
Uniregistry's renewal increase on a small group of unpopular tld's is not indicative of the future of all tld's. Some web addresses simply have better viability.