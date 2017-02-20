Home / News I have a News Tip

Over a Billion Email Addresses of Major Spam Operation Exposed via Unprotected Backups

  • Mar 06, 2017 11:30 AM PST
By CircleID Reporter

SPAMMERGATE: THE FALL OF AN EMPIRE / MacKeeper, 6 March 2017

A spamming group called River City Media (RCM) has had its database of 1.4 billion records leaked — this was revealed today by MacKeeper Security Researcher, Chris Vickery in cooperation with CSO Online and Spamhaus. Vickery writes: "Today we release details on the innerworkings of a massive, illegal spam operation. The situation presents a tangible threat to online privacy and security as it involves a database of 1.4 billion email accounts combined with real names, user IP addresses, and often physical address. Chances are that you, or at least someone you know, is affected. ... Imagine the privacy and legal implications here. Law enforcement agents normally have to go through a subpoena process before a service provider will hand over the name behind an IP address or account. This list maps out 1.4 billion. ... As of this morning, Spamhaus will be blacklisting RCM’s entire infrastructure."

Related topics: Security, Spam

 
   
Comments

