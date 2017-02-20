Home / Blogs

Here is the DNSSEC Activity at ICANN 58 in Copenhagen March 12-15, 2017

By Dan York
Want to learn more about the current state of DNSSEC? Want to see demos of new software to secure email? Curious about the potential impact of the Root Key Rollover happening this year?

Next week in Copenhagen, Denmark, ICANN 58 will include some great technical info about DNSSEC and DANE happening in several sessions.

Here is the plan…

All times below are Central European Time (CET), which is UTC+1.

* * *

DNSSEC For Everybody: A Beginner's Guide – Sunday, 12 March

On Sunday, March 12, 2017, we'll have the "DNSSEC For Everybody: A Beginner's Guide” session that will include our usual skit where a bunch of engineers act out how DNS and DNSSEC work! Yes, it's a good bit of fun and people have told us it has helped tremendously.

Please come with your questions and prepare to learn all about DNSSEC!

* * *

Tech Day – Monday, 13 March

The Monday of most ICANN meetings includes the ccNSO "Tech Day". While the current agenda does not include anything specific to DNSSEC or DANE, there is a session about DNS Privacy (DPRIVE) that may of of interest to some.  Visit this page for more information.

* * *

Root Key Signing Key Rollover: Changing the Keys to the Domain Name System – Tuesday, 14 March

On Tuesday, March 14, ICANN staff will offer a special session talking about the Root Key Rollover process. While we'll also have some of this info in the Wednesday DNSSEC Workshop, this special session may be of interest to some. The abstract is:

The keys to the Domain Name System are changing for the first time ever. ICANN operates the root zone key signing key (KSK), which is the "master" key for DNS Security Extensions (DNSSEC). This cryptographic key was created when the root zone was signed in 2010. In this session, members of ICANN's Technical Team will provide an update on the KSK rollover and answer community questions. This session will be of particular interest to Internet service providers, enterprise network operators and others who have enabled DNSSEC validation.

* * *

DNSSEC Implementers Gathering – TUESDAY, 14 March

Later in the evening of Tuesday, March 14, we'll have our informal "DNSSEC Implementers Gathering” bringing together people who have implemented DNSSEC or DANE in some way for a time to share information, have conversation and light snacks. We'll gather at a local restaurant / pub in the city of Copenhagen. Invitations have gone out to various DNSSEC mailing lists — if you are interested in attending please send a message to me at york@isoc.orgWe thank DK Hostmaster for their generous sponsorship of this gathering at ICANN 58!

Please note: This gathering takes place on Tuesday evening in Copenhagen versus the usual Monday evening. As may be obvious, there is no remote participation option.

* * *

DNSSEC Workshop – 15 March

Our main 6-hour workshop will take place on Wednesday, 15 March, from 09:00 – 15:00 in Hall A3. Lunch will be included.

THANK YOU TO OUR LUNCH SPONSORS: Afilias, CIRA, and SIDN.

The very full agenda includes:

  • DNSSEC Workshop Introduction, Program, Deployment Around the World — Counts, Counts, Counts
  • Panel: DNSSEC Activities in the European Region
  • Update on IETF DNSSEC Activities
  • Root Key Rollover Update
  • Panel: Validation in ISPs — Root Key Rollover Preparation
  • Demonstration: Opportunistic IPsec using DNSSEC implementation
  • State of ECDSA adoption in (cc)TLDs
  • The Great DNSSEC/DNS Quiz
  • Trusted Email Services
  • Demonstration: SMILLA, an SMIMEA aware MILTER-program for SMTP servers
  • DNSSEC — How Can I Help?

It should be an excellent session!

* * *

I will be there in Copenhagen and am looking forward to giving multiple presentations during the Wednesday session. It's always a great gathering of some of the best technical people involved with DNS.

Please do join us for a great set of sessions about how we can work together to make the DNS more secure and trusted!

Note: an earlier version appeared on the Deploy360 blog.

By Dan York, Author and Speaker on Internet technologies - and on staff of Internet Society. Dan is employed as a Senior Content Strategist with the Internet Society but opinions posted on CircleID are entirely his own. Visit the blog maintained by Dan York here.

Related topics: DNS, DNS Security, Security

 
   
