"FCC blocks stricter broadband privacy rules from taking effect" – David Shepardson reporting in Reuters: "U.S. regulators on Wednesday blocked some Obama administration rules on the eve of implementation, regulations that would have subjected broadband providers to stricter scrutiny than web sites face to protect customers' private data. ... The rules aimed to protect personal consumer data. They would have subjected broadband internet service providers to more stringent data security requirements… The decision will 'provide time' for the FCC and the Federal Trade Commission to devise 'a comprehensive and consistent framework' to protect online privacy, the agency said in a statement [FCC Press Release]."

Related topics: Access Providers, Broadband, Policy & Regulation, Privacy