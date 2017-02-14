Home / News I have a News Tip

FCC Rolls Back Net Neutrality Transparency Rules for Smaller ISPs

  • Feb 23, 2017 1:54 PM PST
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 736
By CircleID Reporter

The Republican-controlled FCC on Thursday suspended the net neutrality transparency requirements for broadband providers with fewer than 250,000 subscribers. Grant Gross from IDG News Service reports: "The transparency rule [official FCC release], waived for five years in a 2-1 party-line vote Thursday, requires broadband providers to explain to customers their pricing models and fees as well as their network management practices and the impact on broadband service. The commission had previously exempted ISPs with fewer than 100,000 subscribers, but Thursday's decision expands the number of ISPs not required to inform customers. Only about 20 U.S. ISPs have more than 250,000 subscribers. The five-year waiver may be moot, however."

Related topics: Access Providers, Net Neutrality, Policy & Regulation

 
   
Comments

