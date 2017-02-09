Home / News I have a News Tip

FCC Gives Approval to LTE-U Devices

  Feb 23, 2017
By CircleID Reporter

Ericsson, Nokia get go-ahead for LTE-U base stations despite early fears they might interfere with Wi-Fi – Jon Gold reporting in Network World: "The Federal Communications Commission today approved two cellular base stations — one each from Ericsson and Nokia — to use LTE-U, marking the first official government thumbs-up for the controversial technology. ... T-Mobile has already announced that it will be deploying LTE-U technology… Other major tech sector players, including Google, Comcast, and Microsoft, have expressed serious concerns that LTE-U doesn't play as nicely with Wi-Fi as advertised."

