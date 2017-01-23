Home / News I have a News Tip

SBI, One of India's Largest Banks, Switching Its Domain to Branded TLD, bank.sbi

  • Feb 22, 2017 3:26 PM PST
By CircleID Reporter

The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced it will be switching its domain name from "sbi.co.in” to the branded "bank.sbi", according to various news sources. SBI is the first banking organization in India to move its online presence under a new gTLD. With the switch to the branded TLD, SBI has said it aims to simplify the digital experience of customers and bring in enhanced security against phishing and lookalike websites. "SBI being the largest bank has always been the pioneer in adapting new technology. SBI has always believed in providing high-tech yet secure internet experience to its customers. Bank's own gTLD is another step in this direction," SBI's Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya said in a statement.

Related topics: Domain Names, Top-Level Domains

 
   
