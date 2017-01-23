Home / Blogs

Market Flatlines After ICANN Introduces New gTLDs

  • Feb 17, 2017 2:36 AM PST
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 914
Print Comment
By Patrick Myles
Patrick Myles

The choices for consumers and business in Europe to get themselves online have never been so great. Social media, apps and blogsites all have made a lasting impression, and we are now in an increasingly crowded market with the addition of hundreds of new gTLDs. So how has all this affected growth and market shares among domain names in Europe?

As seen in the chart, annual growth among European ccTLDs has been sliding for many years — until recently. In 2015 and 2016, just as many of the new gTLDs were being delegated, ccTLD growth rates began to stabilise, and downward trends flattened off to a median rate of 3.4% per year. Although it is unclear if this growth stabilisation will continue, it's certainly a positive sign for European ccTLDs who now are competing for attention with hundreds of new gTLDs.

Drivers of stabilisation

Buyer behaviour is notoriously difficult to assess to any fine detail, however based on market averages in registrations, we can get a sense of the different dynamics of activity. For example, in 2015 we observed that there was a noticeable reduction in churn ratios (domains that were deleted or did not renew). At the same time, new add ratios (new domain sales) remained stable compared to previously declining rates. This meant that the gap between new adds and churn, on average, widened helping to push up domain retention rates1 and of course slow down the decline in long-term growth trends.

In 2016, domain registration activity was generally higher. Medians in new add ratios were up but so were churns. Overall the gap between the two remained relatively stable, however, as deletes increased at a slightly higher rate than new adds, the median retention rate felt a small negative pressure.

A ccTLD is a brand

Ten years ago, a ccTLD had relatively limited competition. There were only a few other relevant TLDs to choose from; internet usage was not as high and social media did not have the reach it does today. Many ccTLD registries did not spend much time in marketing, so simple volume discounts and other pricing incentives were the most common options to drive sales.

Although the effects of new gTLDs have not been felt greatly in Europe (at least in terms of volume/market share), they still have the potential to develop and start chipping into new domain sales, so complacency is not an option.

In today's competitive TLD market, a new business has plenty of choices and might choose to integrate a new gTLD in its' strategy, however it's perhaps less likely for an existing business that has held and used its local ccTLD for many years to quickly switch to a new gTLD — the cost benefit is probably a hard sell.

None the less, ensuring awareness of the ccTLD brand is also now more important than ever. Market buyer behaviour in many sectors often tells us that familiarity is an important aspect in decision making — with that, ccTLDs have a good starting point however, and should continue to capitalise on their unique position as country identifiers as well as their reputations as trusted and secure options for its citizens.

For more information on latest trends in ccTLD registrations see latest CENTR DomainWire Global TLD Report.

1 Retention rate is a standardised methodology used in CENTR across the European ccTLD market. It is an indication of renewals and is calculated as the difference between total domains at two points in time minus the new domains registered between those points.

By Patrick Myles

Related topics: Domain Names, ICANN, Top-Level Domains

 
   
WEEKLY WRAP — Get CircleID's Weekly Summary Report by Email:
Print Comment

Comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related Blogs

Timing Is All: Cybersquatting or Mark Owner Overreaching?

  • Feb 17, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Thoughts on the Proposed Copyright Alternative Dispute Resolution Policy

  • Feb 16, 2017
  • Comments: 2

A Q&A on Google's New gTLD Solution, Nomulus

  • Feb 16, 2017
  • Comments: 2

Narcotics Traffic Is Not Part of a Healthy Domain System

  • Feb 15, 2017
  • Comments: 1

2017: The Year of dotBrand

  • Feb 13, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Related News

ICANN to Push Ahead with New .Africa TLD Despite Ongoing Court Case

  • Feb 13, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Pakistan to Get Its Country TLD in Urdu

  • Feb 13, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Los Angeles Court Rejects Demand for Preliminary Injunction Preventing ICANN Delegating .AFRICA

  • Feb 10, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Thick Whois Policy for .COM Goes Live

  • Feb 02, 2017
  • Comments: 0

CADNA Returns to Lobby for Stronger Cybersquatting Laws

  • Jan 23, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Explore Topics

Access ProvidersIPv6
BroadbandLaw
CensorshipMalware
Cloud ComputingMobile
CyberattackMultilinguism
CybercrimeNet Neutrality
CybersquattingP2P
Data CenterPolicy & Regulation
DNSPrivacy
DNS SecurityRegional Registries
Domain NamesRegistry Services
EmailSecurity
EnumSpam
ICANNTelecom
Intellectual PropertyTop-Level Domains
Internet GovernanceVoIP
Internet of ThingsWeb
Internet ProtocolWhite Space
IP AddressingWhois
IPTVWireless
View More

Industry Updates – Sponsored Posts

A Look at How the New .SPACE TLD Has Performed Over the Past 2 Years

Neustar to be Acquired by Private Investment Group Led by Golden Gate Capital

Startup League Reports from WebSummit, Lisbon

.SPACE Becomes the Choice of the First Ever Space Nation Asgardia

Afilias Chairman Jonathan Robinson Wins ICANN's 2016 Leadership Award at ICANN 57

MarkMonitor Supports Brand Holders' Efforts Regarding .Feedback Registry

8 Tips to Find Your Perfect .COM Domain Name

Why .com is the Venture Capital Community's Power Player

The .cancerresearch TLD: Search for Cure Drives Digital Innovation

New TLD? Make Sure It's Secure

Radix Launches Startup League at TechCrunch

Celebrating One Year of .online

LogicBoxes Launches the New Elite Reseller Program

Afilias Acquires Premium TLDs .ARCHI, .BIO and .SKI

Effective Strategies to Build Your Reseller Channel (Webinar)

Radix Adds Dyn as a DNS Service Provider

Facilitating a Trusted Web Space for Financial Service Professionals

Ready or Not, 5 Big Tech Trends Headed Your Way

.STORE Grosses Over $1 Million Before the Close of Day 1

News.Markets: A Rising Star in the World of Financial Trading and New TLDs

View More

Sponsored Topics

Afilias - Mobile & Web Services

Mobile

Sponsored by
Afilias - Mobile & Web Services
Afilias

DNS Security

Sponsored by
Afilias
Verisign

Security

Sponsored by
Verisign
View All Topics