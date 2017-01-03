Home / News I have a News Tip

Pakistan to Get Its Country TLD in Urdu

  • Feb 13, 2017 8:30 PM PST
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 623
Print Comment
By CircleID Reporter

A resolution was recently passed by the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) Board to enable the local community of Pakistan to use and register domain names in its native Urdu language. While Pakistan already has ".pk" top-level domain, dot Pakistan (پاکستان) is considered an important step towards creating a digital Pakistan through local content. Pakistan's Ministry of Information Technology (MoIT) approved the request for internet registry Pakistan in consultation with stakeholders committee members including Academia, Civil Society, Internet Community, ISPAK, National Language Authorities, PASHA, PTA, and Governments. Once the resolution is fully passed, National Telecommunication Corporation will manage the internet registry پاکستان.

Related topics: Domain Names, ICANN, Top-Level Domains

 
   
WEEKLY WRAP — Get CircleID's Weekly Summary Report by Email:
Print Comment

Comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related Blogs

2017: The Year of dotBrand

  • Feb 13, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Healthy Domains Initiative Isn't Healthy for the Internet

  • Feb 13, 2017
  • Comments: 0

How to Suspend a .US Domain Name

  • Feb 10, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Websites Are Dead. Long Live Websites.

  • Feb 09, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Domain Name Association Outlines Healthy Practices as Part of Key Initiative

  • Feb 08, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Related News

ICANN to Push Ahead with New .Africa TLD Despite Ongoing Court Case

  • Feb 13, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Los Angeles Court Rejects Demand for Preliminary Injunction Preventing ICANN Delegating .AFRICA

  • Feb 10, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Thick Whois Policy for .COM Goes Live

  • Feb 02, 2017
  • Comments: 0

CADNA Returns to Lobby for Stronger Cybersquatting Laws

  • Jan 23, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Court Refuses Injunction in .africa TLD Case

  • Jan 03, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Explore Topics

Access ProvidersIPv6
BroadbandLaw
CensorshipMalware
Cloud ComputingMobile
CyberattackMultilinguism
CybercrimeNet Neutrality
CybersquattingP2P
Data CenterPolicy & Regulation
DNSPrivacy
DNS SecurityRegional Registries
Domain NamesRegistry Services
EmailSecurity
EnumSpam
ICANNTelecom
Intellectual PropertyTop-Level Domains
Internet GovernanceVoIP
Internet of ThingsWeb
Internet ProtocolWhite Space
IP AddressingWhois
IPTVWireless
View More

Industry Updates – Sponsored Posts

Neustar to be Acquired by Private Investment Group Led by Golden Gate Capital

Startup League Reports from WebSummit, Lisbon

.SPACE Becomes the Choice of the First Ever Space Nation Asgardia

Afilias Chairman Jonathan Robinson Wins ICANN's 2016 Leadership Award at ICANN 57

MarkMonitor Supports Brand Holders' Efforts Regarding .Feedback Registry

8 Tips to Find Your Perfect .COM Domain Name

Why .com is the Venture Capital Community's Power Player

The .cancerresearch TLD: Search for Cure Drives Digital Innovation

New TLD? Make Sure It's Secure

Radix Launches Startup League at TechCrunch

Celebrating One Year of .online

LogicBoxes Launches the New Elite Reseller Program

Afilias Acquires Premium TLDs .ARCHI, .BIO and .SKI

Effective Strategies to Build Your Reseller Channel (Webinar)

Radix Adds Dyn as a DNS Service Provider

Facilitating a Trusted Web Space for Financial Service Professionals

Ready or Not, 5 Big Tech Trends Headed Your Way

.STORE Grosses Over $1 Million Before the Close of Day 1

News.Markets: A Rising Star in the World of Financial Trading and New TLDs

Verisign Announces .コム Domain Names Are Now Available for Anyone to Register

View More

Sponsored Topics

Afilias - Mobile & Web Services

Mobile

Sponsored by
Afilias - Mobile & Web Services
Verisign

Security

Sponsored by
Verisign
Afilias

DNS Security

Sponsored by
Afilias
View All Topics