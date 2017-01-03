Pakistan to Get Its Country TLD in Urdu

A resolution was recently passed by the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) Board to enable the local community of Pakistan to use and register domain names in its native Urdu language. While Pakistan already has ".pk" top-level domain, dot Pakistan (پاکستان) is considered an important step towards creating a digital Pakistan through local content. Pakistan's Ministry of Information Technology (MoIT) approved the request for internet registry Pakistan in consultation with stakeholders committee members including Academia, Civil Society, Internet Community, ISPAK, National Language Authorities, PASHA, PTA, and Governments. Once the resolution is fully passed, National Telecommunication Corporation will manage the internet registry پاکستان.

