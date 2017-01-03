Home / Blogs

How to Suspend a .US Domain Name

  • Feb 10, 2017 5:41 PM PST
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 637
Print Comment
By Doug Isenberg
Doug Isenberg

Although rarely used, the usTLD Rapid Suspension Dispute Policy (usRS) allows a trademark owner to seek the suspension of a domain name in the .us country-code top-level domain (ccTLD).

The usRS has many things in common with the Uniform Rapid Suspension System (URS), which applies to domain names in the new generic top-level domains (gTLD). Among other things:

  • Both policies are administered by the Forum.
  • Both policies have filing fees that start at only $375.
  • Both policies have strict, 500-word limits on complaints.
  • Both policies have awkward mechanisms for addressing defaults and appealing decisions.
  • Both policies require a trademark owner to prove three (almost identical) elements to prevail.
  • Both policies set a high burden of proof: "clear and convincing evidence."
  • Both policies allow a trademark owner to get a domain name suspended for the balance of the registration period (plus one year, if the trademark owner pays the renewal fee).
  • Both policies are very quick, typically requiring an examiner to submit a determination within three business days after examination begins.

Under the usRS policy, a trademark owner must prove all three of the following to obtain a suspension order:

the registered domain name is identical or confusingly similar to a word mark: (i) for which the Complainant holds a valid national or regional registration and that is in current use; or (ii) that has been validated through court proceedings; or (iii) that is specifically protected by a statute or treaty in effect at the time the usRS complaint is filed; and

the Registrant has no legitimate right or interest to the domain name; and

the domain was registered or is being used in bad faith

The usRS contains one key difference from the URS: While the URS requires a trademark owner to prove that the disputed domain name "was registered and is being used in bad faith," the usRS requires only that the disputed domain name "was registered or is being used in bad faith."

It's a subtle but potentially important distinction. It's also consistent with the differences between the dispute policies that allow a trademark owner to seek the transfer of a domain name: The Uniform Domain Name Dispute Resolution Policy (UDRP) (which applies to .com and the new gTLDs, among others) contains the same "and" requirement for the bad faith element, while the usDRP (which applies to the .us ccTLD) uses the lower-threshold "or" language.

In any event, there have been very few decisions under the usRS, so it's unclear what impact, if any, the looser bad faith requirement has played. As of this writing, the Forum has had more than 650 URS cases since 2013 (and the Forum is not the only URS service provider), but only four usRS decisions since the policy went into effect on July 1, 2014. The scarcity of cases is probably due to a combination of factors, including the relatively low popularity of the .us ccTLD; the limited suspension remedy; and a lack of awareness by trademark owners of the availability of the usRS.

(According to Neustar, the registry operator for the .us ccTLD, there are about 2.1 million .us domain name registrations. By comparison, there are about 127.5 million .com domain name registrations.)

Despite its lack of popularity, the usRS is a quick, inexpensive and effective way for a trademark owner to tackle cybersquatting in the .us ccTLD.

By Doug Isenberg, Attorney & Founder of The GigaLaw Firm. Learn more by visiting The GigaLaw Firm website. Doug Isenberg also maintains a blog here.

Related topics: Cybersquatting, Domain Names, Law, Top-Level Domains

 
   
WEEKLY WRAP — Get CircleID's Weekly Summary Report by Email:
Print Comment

Comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related Blogs

A Template for Adequacy: EU Pitches for Data Protection Gold Standard

  • Feb 09, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Websites Are Dead. Long Live Websites.

  • Feb 09, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Domain Name Association Outlines Healthy Practices as Part of Key Initiative

  • Feb 08, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Next gTLD Round - A Seven Year Itch?

  • Feb 07, 2017
  • Comments: 10

The Worrying Prospects for Digital Trade Under President Trump

  • Feb 07, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Related News

Los Angeles Court Rejects Demand for Preliminary Injunction Preventing ICANN Delegating .AFRICA

  • Feb 10, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Thick Whois Policy for .COM Goes Live

  • Feb 02, 2017
  • Comments: 0

CADNA Returns to Lobby for Stronger Cybersquatting Laws

  • Jan 23, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Ransomware Crime Bill Goes into Effect in the State of California

  • Jan 04, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Court Refuses Injunction in .africa TLD Case

  • Jan 03, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Explore Topics

Access ProvidersIPv6
BroadbandLaw
CensorshipMalware
Cloud ComputingMobile
CyberattackMultilinguism
CybercrimeNet Neutrality
CybersquattingP2P
Data CenterPolicy & Regulation
DNSPrivacy
DNS SecurityRegional Registries
Domain NamesRegistry Services
EmailSecurity
EnumSpam
ICANNTelecom
Intellectual PropertyTop-Level Domains
Internet GovernanceVoIP
Internet of ThingsWeb
Internet ProtocolWhite Space
IP AddressingWhois
IPTVWireless
View More

Industry Updates – Sponsored Posts

Neustar to be Acquired by Private Investment Group Led by Golden Gate Capital

Startup League Reports from WebSummit, Lisbon

2016 U.S. Election: An Internet Forecast

.SPACE Becomes the Choice of the First Ever Space Nation Asgardia

MarkMonitor Supports Brand Holders' Efforts Regarding .Feedback Registry

8 Tips to Find Your Perfect .COM Domain Name

Why .com is the Venture Capital Community's Power Player

The .cancerresearch TLD: Search for Cure Drives Digital Innovation

New TLD? Make Sure It's Secure

Radix Launches Startup League at TechCrunch

Celebrating One Year of .online

LogicBoxes Launches the New Elite Reseller Program

Afilias Acquires Premium TLDs .ARCHI, .BIO and .SKI

Effective Strategies to Build Your Reseller Channel (Webinar)

Radix Adds Dyn as a DNS Service Provider

Facilitating a Trusted Web Space for Financial Service Professionals

Ready or Not, 5 Big Tech Trends Headed Your Way

.STORE Grosses Over $1 Million Before the Close of Day 1

News.Markets: A Rising Star in the World of Financial Trading and New TLDs

Verisign Announces .コム Domain Names Are Now Available for Anyone to Register

View More

Sponsored Topics

Verisign

Security

Sponsored by
Verisign
Afilias

DNS Security

Sponsored by
Afilias
Port25

Email

Sponsored by
Port25
Afilias - Mobile & Web Services

Mobile

Sponsored by
Afilias - Mobile & Web Services
View All Topics