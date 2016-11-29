Next gTLD Round - A Seven Year Itch?

Five years ago today, the ICANN Board committed to opening a second application window for the New gTLD Program as expeditiously as possible. The same resolution also directed the ICANN CEO to publish a document describing the work plan required prior to initiating a second application window.

Ask a Board member or ICANN staff when they expect the next application window to open, and they will inevitably suggest 2020 — another three years away. Any reasonable person would agree that eight years for a second application window is anything but expeditious, and some might say potentially anti-competitive.

Ask a Board member or ICANN staff what needs to done in order to open the next application window, and the response is 'that's for the community to decide' — but it is the ICANN Board that will ultimately decide when to open the application window. It is also ICANN's responsibility to inform the community what needs to be done in order for them to make that decision.

ICANN has provided indicative presentations that appear to capture their view of what needs to be completed prior to a second round, most recently at the 2016 Internet Governance Forum (IGF). Akram Atallah President of ICANN's Global Domains Division provided an overview of a number of reviews and policy development processes currently underway that he identified as being on the critical path to opening further application rounds for new gTLDs. Work efforts on the critical path include:

Competition, Trust and Consumer Choice Review

Trademark Clearinghouse Independent Review

Root Stability Study; and the

Subsequent Procedures New gTLD Policy Development Process Working Group

While this is helpful, what is really needed is a discussion among the ICANN community, Board and organization to reach a common understanding of what needs to be done to open the window to the next round of new gTLDs. This would enable a date for a next round to be identified that we can all work towards it in good faith. It seems this would be a useful conversation to have during ICANN's meeting in Copenhagen — perhaps it even rises to the level of a High Interest Topic? The concern is if we don't have the conversation and agree to what needs to be done, who is responsible and the timeline, we will just be chasing our tail.

Identifying a date provides certainty for ICANN the organization to ensure that they will be ready to administer the next round. A major shortcoming of the 2012 round was a lack of predictability — if it is not possible to agree on a date for the next round will see a repeat of the same.

On 12 January 2012, ICANN opened the first application window for new gTLDs, which ultimately resulted in 1,930 applications. It was almost another two years before we saw the first TLDs delegated, but once we got over the initial teething problems a regular flow of delegations followed. In the latter half of 2016, we started to see some real inroads being made by the next generation of TLDs, and predictions for 2017 are extremely positive. There is no doubt that there is already demand for the next application window for new gTLDs to open, and as the only organization that can respond to that demand, ICANN has a responsibility to provide some predictability as to when that will happen.

Deadlines drive action, so what we all need is a date. If there is indeed going to be a next round, then lets draw a line in the sand so we can all work toward that deadline. Whatever is decided, the time for indecision is over. The community needs certainty to move forward, so we can work together and achieve the best outcome for all.

My line in the sand is the seven year anniversary of the initial round — 12 January 2019 — what's yours?

By Donna Austin, Policy & Industry Affairs Manager at Neustar

