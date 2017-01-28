Home / News I have a News Tip

FCC Ends Inquires Into "Zero Rating" Programs

  • Feb 03, 2017 1:04 PM PST
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 572
Print Comment
By CircleID Reporter

"AT&T and Verizon just got a free pass from the FCC to divide up the internet," Colin Lecher reporting in The Verge. "Under recently departed chairman Tom Wheeler, the FCC opened inquiries into how companies might be using free data programs to anti-competitively favor certain streaming music and video services. But a new, President-Trump-appointed chairman recently took over at the FCC, and according to letters just posted by the agency, the inquiries have been dropped. ... Companies that offer such programs allow customers to stream music and video without it counting toward a data plan limit, in a process called 'zero-rating'. ... Net neutrality advocates have long contended that such programs harm competition."

Related topics: Mobile, Net Neutrality, Policy & Regulation, Wireless

 
   
WEEKLY WRAP — Get CircleID's Weekly Summary Report by Email:
Print Comment

Comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related Blogs

Are Domain Names Contract of Services or Property Rights?

  • Feb 02, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Who Would You Nominate for the Internet Hall of Fame? (Nominations Open Until March 15)

  • Feb 01, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Trump, Tides, and the US Tech Sector

  • Jan 31, 2017
  • Comments: 1

Must IETF, ICANN Stop Meeting in the U.S.?

  • Jan 30, 2017
  • Comments: 1

Nuking Silicon Valley

  • Jan 28, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Related News

Report Looks at Humanitarian Futures for Messaging Apps

  • Feb 01, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Canada's Privacy Commissioner Asked to Investigate Trump's Cancelation of Privacy Rules

  • Feb 01, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Trump to Sign Cybersecurity Executive Order on Tuesday

  • Jan 30, 2017
  • Comments: 0

US Senator Al Franken Urges FCC Chairman Pai to Protect Freedom of Speech, Enforce Net Neutrality

  • Jan 30, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Internet Society CEO: We are Deeply Troubled by Unprecedented U.S. Entry Bans

  • Jan 30, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Explore Topics

Access ProvidersIPv6
BroadbandLaw
CensorshipMalware
Cloud ComputingMobile
CyberattackMultilinguism
CybercrimeNet Neutrality
CybersquattingP2P
Data CenterPolicy & Regulation
DNSPrivacy
DNS SecurityRegional Registries
Domain NamesRegistry Services
EmailSecurity
EnumSpam
ICANNTelecom
Intellectual PropertyTop-Level Domains
Internet GovernanceVoIP
Internet of ThingsWeb
Internet ProtocolWhite Space
IP AddressingWhois
IPTVWireless
View More

Industry Updates – Sponsored Posts

Michele Neylon Appointed Chair Elect of i2Coalition

2016 U.S. Election: An Internet Forecast

MarkMonitor Supports Brand Holders' Efforts Regarding .Feedback Registry

Airpush Chooses DeviceAtlas to Provide Device Awareness to Mobile Ad Network

DeviceAtlas Releases Q2 2016 Mobile Web Intelligence Report, Apple Loses Browsing Market Share

What are the World’s Most Popular Smartphones

Mobile Web Intelligence Report: Bots and Crawlers May Represent up to 50% of Web Traffic

Best Practices from Verizon - Proactively Mitigating Emerging Fraudulent Activities

The Latest Mobile Web Report Q4 2015 from DeviceAtlas

2015 Trends: Multi-channel, Streaming Media and the Growth of Fraud

DeviceAtlas Brings Device Awareness to HAProxy

Dyn Weighs In On Whois

  • By Dyn
  • Views: 3,704

DeviceAtlas Granted Patent on Device Detection Accuracy Method

SpotXchange Chooses DeviceAtlas to Target Ads to Specific Devices

5 Ways Google Brillo Can Change the Device Landscape

Sophia Bekele's Keynote Speech on "Africa: The Next Frontier for Mobile Technology"

IBCA Presentation to ICANN GAC on Protection of Geographic Names in New gTLDs

Standards and Browser Compatibility

36 Must-Know Mobile Market Statistics For 2014

Domain Name .Africa Faces Hurdles - Q&A with Sophia Bekele

View More

Sponsored Topics

Afilias - Mobile & Web Services

Mobile

Sponsored by
Afilias - Mobile & Web Services
Afilias

DNS Security

Sponsored by
Afilias
Port25

Email

Sponsored by
Port25
Verisign

Security

Sponsored by
Verisign
View All Topics