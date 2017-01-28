"AT&T and Verizon just got a free pass from the FCC to divide up the internet," Colin Lecher reporting in The Verge. "Under recently departed chairman Tom Wheeler, the FCC opened inquiries into how companies might be using free data programs to anti-competitively favor certain streaming music and video services. But a new, President-Trump-appointed chairman recently took over at the FCC, and according to letters just posted by the agency, the inquiries have been dropped. ... Companies that offer such programs allow customers to stream music and video without it counting toward a data plan limit, in a process called 'zero-rating'. ... Net neutrality advocates have long contended that such programs harm competition."

