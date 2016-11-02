Home / News I have a News Tip

Thick Whois Policy for .COM Goes Live

  • Feb 02, 2017 11:37 AM PST
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 492
Print Comment
By CircleID Reporter

"The domain name industry is kicking off one of its most fundamental shifts in its plumbing this week." Kevin Murphy reporting in Domain Incite: "Over the next two years, Verisign and every registrar that sells .com domains will have to rejigger their systems to convert .com from a “thin” to “thick” Whois. This means that by February 1, 2019, Verisign will for the first time control the master database of all Whois records for .com domains, rather than it being spread piecemeal across all registrars."

Related topics: DNS, Domain Names, Registry Services, Whois

 
   
WEEKLY WRAP — Get CircleID's Weekly Summary Report by Email:
Print Comment

Comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related Blogs

Are Domain Names Contract of Services or Property Rights?

  • Feb 02, 2017
  • Comments: 0

When a 'Response Fee' is Required in a URS Case

  • Feb 02, 2017
  • Comments: 0

When to Consider 'Both Sides of the Dot' in a Domain Name Dispute

  • Jan 26, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Counterfeit Marks and Counterfeit Goods: Pretense in Cyberspace

  • Jan 25, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Differing UDRP Decisions Show That Facts Matter

  • Jan 20, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Related News

CADNA Returns to Lobby for Stronger Cybersquatting Laws

  • Jan 23, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Dyn Acquired by Oracle

  • Nov 21, 2016
  • Comments: 0

.ORG Registry Stays With Current Backend Operator, But Will Save Millions in New Deal

  • Nov 15, 2016
  • Comments: 0

Could Trump Administration Reverse ICANN Independency? ITIP Chief Weighs In

  • Nov 11, 2016
  • Comments: 0

NIST Publishes Guide for DNS-Based Email Security, Draft Open for Public Comments

  • Nov 02, 2016
  • Comments: 0
View More

Explore Topics

Access ProvidersIPv6
BroadbandLaw
CensorshipMalware
Cloud ComputingMobile
CyberattackMultilinguism
CybercrimeNet Neutrality
CybersquattingP2P
Data CenterPolicy & Regulation
DNSPrivacy
DNS SecurityRegional Registries
Domain NamesRegistry Services
EmailSecurity
EnumSpam
ICANNTelecom
Intellectual PropertyTop-Level Domains
Internet GovernanceVoIP
Internet of ThingsWeb
Internet ProtocolWhite Space
IP AddressingWhois
IPTVWireless
View More

Industry Updates – Sponsored Posts

Neustar to be Acquired by Private Investment Group Led by Golden Gate Capital

MarkMonitor Supports Brand Holders' Efforts Regarding .Feedback Registry

Don't Gamble With Your DNS

8 Tips to Find Your Perfect .COM Domain Name

Why .com is the Venture Capital Community's Power Player

Radix Launches Startup League at TechCrunch

Celebrating One Year of .online

Verisign Releases Q2 2016 DDoS Trends Report - Layer 7 DDoS Attacks a Growing Trend

LogicBoxes Launches the New Elite Reseller Program

How Savvy DDoS Attackers Are Using DNSSEC Against Us

Afilias Acquires Premium TLDs .ARCHI, .BIO and .SKI

Effective Strategies to Build Your Reseller Channel (Webinar)

Radix Adds Dyn as a DNS Service Provider

Facilitating a Trusted Web Space for Financial Service Professionals

.STORE Grosses Over $1 Million Before the Close of Day 1

News.Markets: A Rising Star in the World of Financial Trading and New TLDs

Dyn Partners with the Internet Systems Consortium to Host Global F-Root Nameservers

  • By Dyn
  • Views: 3,437

Verisign Announces .コム Domain Names Are Now Available for Anyone to Register

NBA & NFL Teams Drive .store Sunrise Score to 647

New TLD .STORE Crosses 500+ Sunrise Applications

View More

Sponsored Topics

Afilias

DNS Security

Sponsored by
Afilias
Afilias - Mobile & Web Services

Mobile

Sponsored by
Afilias - Mobile & Web Services
Port25

Email

Sponsored by
Port25
Verisign

Security

Sponsored by
Verisign
View All Topics