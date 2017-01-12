Internet Society CEO: We are Deeply Troubled by Unprecedented U.S. Entry Bans

Internet Society President and CEO, Kathy Brown has released a public note today stating that the U.S. entry ban has places an unwarranted burden on people in the organization. She writes:



"As a global organization with trustees, employees, chapters and members all over the world, we are deeply troubled by actions taken by the U.S. on Friday that placed immediate and unprecedented bans on entry to the United States of citizens and refugees of seven majority-Muslim countries.

Not only will the purported bans place an unwarranted burden on people in our organization, it is an anathema to the Internet Society whose values rest firmly on a commitment to an open, globally connected community dedicated to the open, global Internet. We are encouraged by the countries who have rejected the U.S. action this weekend and by the human rights organizations that have stood in solidarity with countless refugees and travelers who were so abruptly halted in entering the U.S."

