Home / News I have a News Tip

China Sets Up $14.6 Billion Internet Investment Fund

  • Jan 23, 2017 7:08 AM PST
  • Comments: 1
  • Views: 810
Print Comment
By CircleID Reporter

"China's government has established a 100 billion yuan (US$14.5 billion) state fund to invest, nurture and support internet companies and spearhead the country's technological innovations and economic transformation into the so-called 'Internet Plus' era." Xie Yu reporting in South China Morning Post: "The China Internet Investment Fund, launched in Beijing on Sunday, was cobbled together with funding from state-owned banks and companies, with oversight by the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) and the Ministry of Finance… The fund will be used to invest in equity stakes among China's internet companies to make them 'bigger and stronger,'… also aimed at facilitating Premier Li Keqiang's Internet Plus strategy to invigorate the Chinese economy through applying the internet and other information technology-related innovations in conventional industries."

Related topics: Broadband, Web

 
   
WEEKLY WRAP — Get CircleID's Weekly Summary Report by Email:
Print Comment

Comments

Why China is the World's Internet Leader Anthony Rutkowski  –  Jan 23, 2017 2:06 PM PST

This announcement stands in stark contrast to what has occurred in the U.S. which is engaging in the opposite action - essentially eliminating all leadership roles - Internet or otherwise.  China has put its money where its mouth is in investing in innovation and infrastructure, in inclusion of everyone, and its global leadership and outreach in essentially every venue. 

You can go to the most remote mountain valleys in China and get good Internet connectivity.  You may not be able to get to some media outlets and search capabilities, but there is excellent service for almost everything else, and inclusion is facilitated.

If Sally Shipman at ISOC wants to know what the Internet (or more precisely 5G and NFV-SDN and MEC) will look like in 10 years, she should examine what China is doing and read Jack Ma's advocacy and admonitions. 

Trump instead is leading the U.S. to ruin - putting up walls and destroying the foundations for global trade, playing the global bully boy - somehow pandering to the Rust Belt left behind 20 years ago for nothing more than power and money for friends and family.  Ma has the fortitude to speak out against Trump; while Silicon Valley executives with heads bowed in supplication parade to Trump Tower in the hopes of garnering favor with a ludicrous clown.

Hurray for China's wise leadership in the face of U.S. shame.

Why are there no other comments here?

# 1 Reply  |  Link  |  Report Problems

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related Blogs

Bug Bounty Programs: Are You Ready? (Part 1)

  • Jan 23, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Help Us Answer: What Will the Internet Look Like in 10 Years?

  • Jan 19, 2017
  • Comments: 1

If Slate Comes in Standard Sizes, Why Not Broadband?

  • Jan 14, 2017
  • Comments: 3

CircleID's Top 10 Posts of 2016

  • Jan 06, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Is Proprietary Dead?

  • Jan 05, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Related News

Trump Expected to Name FCC Commissioner Ajit Pai as Chairman

  • Jan 21, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Outgoing FCC Chairman Warns Republicans Against Overturning Net Neutrality

  • Jan 21, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Alphabet Shuts Down Its Solar-Powered Internet Drone Program

  • Jan 11, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Tom Wheeler Announces Resignation as FCC Chairman

  • Dec 16, 2016
  • Comments: 0

China Shuts Down Thousands of Websites for 'Harmful', Obscene Content

  • Dec 15, 2016
  • Comments: 0
View More

Explore Topics

Access ProvidersIPv6
BroadbandLaw
CensorshipMalware
Cloud ComputingMobile
CyberattackMultilinguism
CybercrimeNet Neutrality
CybersquattingP2P
Data CenterPolicy & Regulation
DNSPrivacy
DNS SecurityRegional Registries
Domain NamesRegistry Services
EmailSecurity
EnumSpam
ICANNTelecom
Intellectual PropertyTop-Level Domains
Internet GovernanceVoIP
Internet of ThingsWeb
Internet ProtocolWhite Space
IP AddressingWhois
IPTVWireless
View More

Industry Updates – Sponsored Posts

Why .com is the Venture Capital Community's Power Player

Miss.Africa Announces 2016, Round II Seed Funding Tech Initiative for Women in Africa

Airpush Chooses DeviceAtlas to Provide Device Awareness to Mobile Ad Network

DeviceAtlas Releases Q2 2016 Mobile Web Intelligence Report, Apple Loses Browsing Market Share

Effective Strategies to Build Your Reseller Channel (Webinar)

Facilitating a Trusted Web Space for Financial Service Professionals

News.Markets: A Rising Star in the World of Financial Trading and New TLDs

Mobile Web Intelligence Report: Bots and Crawlers May Represent up to 50% of Web Traffic

DeviceAtlas Brings Device Awareness to HAProxy

Verisign Launches New Monthly Blog Series: Top 10 Keywords Registered in .COM and .NET

Standards and Browser Compatibility

.nyc Goes Public to Brand the Big Apple

Mobile Web Traffic: A Dive Into the Data

Four Reasons to Move from .COM to Your .BRAND Domain

Dot Brand: Why Your Brand Needs Its Own Top-Level Domain

DotConnectAfrica's Executive Director Sophia Bekele Keynote Remarks for the ITU's Girl's ICT Day

Ofcom Benchmarking UK Broadband Performance Welcomed, But Needs Considerable Improvement

Join dotMobi at World Hosting Days 2014, April 1 - 3

Social Networks Likely to Lose Grip on Brand/Consumer Conversations in Wake of New "Dot Brand" TLDs

dotMobi and Verio Introduce goMobi Mobile Website Solution in Europe

View More

Sponsored Topics

Afilias - Mobile & Web Services

Mobile

Sponsored by
Afilias - Mobile & Web Services
Port25

Email

Sponsored by
Port25
Verisign

Security

Sponsored by
Verisign
Afilias

DNS Security

Sponsored by
Afilias
View All Topics