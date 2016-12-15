China Sets Up $14.6 Billion Internet Investment Fund

"China's government has established a 100 billion yuan (US$14.5 billion) state fund to invest, nurture and support internet companies and spearhead the country's technological innovations and economic transformation into the so-called 'Internet Plus' era." Xie Yu reporting in South China Morning Post: "The China Internet Investment Fund, launched in Beijing on Sunday, was cobbled together with funding from state-owned banks and companies, with oversight by the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) and the Ministry of Finance… The fund will be used to invest in equity stakes among China's internet companies to make them 'bigger and stronger,'… also aimed at facilitating Premier Li Keqiang's Internet Plus strategy to invigorate the Chinese economy through applying the internet and other information technology-related innovations in conventional industries."

