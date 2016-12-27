Home / News I have a News Tip

Trump Expected to Name FCC Commissioner Ajit Pai as Chairman

  • Jan 21, 2017 11:31 AM PST
By CircleID Reporter

FCC senior Republican Ajit Pai has named President Donald Trump's pick as chairman of the FCC"Pai, a Barack Obama nominee who has served as the senior FCC Republican for more than three years, could take the new role immediately and wouldn't require approval by the Senate because he was already confirmed to serve at the agency." Alex Byers and Tony Romm reporting in Politico: "President Donald Trump will tap Ajit Pai as his pick to lead the FCC in the new administration… Pai is already a familiar name in tech and telecom policy debates. He’s a fierce and vocal critic of many regulations passed by the commission's Democratic majority, including the 2015 net neutrality rules… As chairman, Pai will be able to start the process of undoing the net neutrality order and pursuing other deregulatory efforts."

Related topics: Broadband, Net Neutrality, Policy & Regulation

 
   
Comments

