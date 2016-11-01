Home / Blogs

How a 'Defensive Registration' Can Defeat a UDRP Complaint

  • Jan 12, 2017 12:37 PM PST
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 660
Print Comment
By Doug Isenberg
Doug Isenberg

A company that registers a domain name containing someone else's trademark may be engaging in the acceptable practice of "defensive registration" if (among other things) the domain name is a typographical variation of the registrant's own trademark.

That's the outcome of a recent decision under the Uniform Domain Name Dispute Resolution Policy (UDRP), a case in which the domain name in dispute, idocler.com, contained the complainant's DOCLER trademark — but also contained a typo of the respondent's DOLCER trademark.

The UDRP complaint was filed by Docler IP S.à r.l. and related companies, all in Europe, that own the DOCLER trademark. According to the UDRP decision, Docler IP apparently uses the DOCLER trademark in connection with "a web platform with music, storytelling, and similar entertainment services."

The disputed domain name was registered by a Chinese company that "sells speakers and similar products under the name DOLCER," which is protected by an EU trademark registration.

Note the slight difference: The complainant's trademark is DOCLER, while the respondent's trademark is DOLCER. And, importantly, the respondent's domain name contains the complainant's trademark.

The UDRP panel had no trouble finding the domain name <idocler.com> confusingly similar to the complainant's trademark DOCLER, succinctly stating that the addition of the letter "i" to the domain name "does not obviate confusion." (Indeed, other UDRP decisions have found that inclusion of the letter "i" in a domain name that contains the complaint's trademark is irrelevant for purposes of confusing similarity. For example, in a dispute that included the domain name ambien-i.com, one panel said that the letter "i" is "a common prefix and suffix in domain names" that "may lead consumers to believe that a product or service may be ordered online" and therefore can "heighten the risk of confusion.")

However, a finding of confusing similarity is just one of three UDRP requirements, the third of which — bad faith — proved determinative. The panel in the idocler.com case found that the respondent had engaged in a "defensive registration" of the domain name and therefore had not acted in bad faith. As a result, the UDRP panel denied a transfer of the domain name.

So, what exactly, is a defensive registration?

According to email correspondence reviewed by the panel in the idocler.com case, "the Respondent has suggested that it registered the disputed domain name well prior to the commencement of this dispute in connection with its speaker business, to protect against typosquatting on its own DOLCER trademark." In other words, the respondent allegedly registered a variation of its own trademark as a domain to prevent a typosquatter from doing the same thing. The panel found this explanation acceptable.

(Interestingly, the panel reached this decision based on email correspondence submitted by the complainant, given that the registrant of the domain name did not submit a response. As I've written before, many trademark owners have lost UDRP cases even in the absence of a response, since there is no "default judgment" available under the UDRP. See: "The Most Embarrassing Way to Lose a UDRP Complaint.")

The idocler.com case is not the first UDRP case to address the issue of a defensive domain name registration. In a 2011 decision cited in the idocler.com decision, a panel described a defensive registration this way:

The Panel finds that the Respondent registered the Domain Name in 1999 as part of a policy of protecting itself against cybersquatters by the defensive registration of a large number of domain names similar to its own which might be used (if registered by others) to divert its customers or otherwise to damage its business.

In that case, the respondent was allowed to keep the domain name shoeby.com even though the complainant owned trademarks that contained the word "SHOEBY" — because the respondent owned trademark registrations for SHOEBUY.

The doctrine of defensive registration in both of these cases seems to have limited applicability and would not protect a domain name registrant in just any situation. In these two decisions, the doctrine seems to have been applied only because the following factors also were present:

  • The respondent's trademark rights arose long before the domain name dispute.
  • The respondent has not used its domain name to target the complainant.
  • The record does not indicate that the respondent was aware of the complainant's trademark.

As a result, although a defensive registration may on occasion be applicable, the limited number of UDRP cases that have addressed the issue and the restrictions on the doctrine show that a true cybersquatter could not successfully assert that it registered a domain name to defend its own rights.

By Doug Isenberg, Attorney & Founder of The GigaLaw Firm. Learn more by visiting The GigaLaw Firm website. Doug Isenberg also maintains a blog here.

Related topics: Cybersquatting, Domain Names, Law

 
   
WEEKLY WRAP — Get CircleID's Weekly Summary Report by Email:
Print Comment

Comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related Blogs

Fairness & Due Process Require Changes to ICANN's "Updated Supplementary Procedures" to the IRP

  • Jan 10, 2017
  • Comments: 0

New Report on "State of DNSSEC Deployment 2016" Shows Continued Growth

  • Jan 09, 2017
  • Comments: 0

How a Plaintiff Was Undeceived and Lost at Spam Litigation - What Nobody Told You About!

  • Jan 09, 2017
  • Comments: 0

CircleID's Top 10 Posts of 2016

  • Jan 06, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Internet Governance Outlook 2017: Nationalistic Hierarchies vs. Multistakeholder Networks?

  • Jan 06, 2017
  • Comments: 1
View More

Related News

Ransomware Crime Bill Goes into Effect in the State of California

  • Jan 04, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Google Begins Publicly Sharing National Security Letters

  • Dec 15, 2016
  • Comments: 0

Court Dismisses .Web Lawsuit, Says Agreement Not to Sue Is Enforceable

  • Nov 29, 2016
  • Comments: 1

US DMCA Rules Updated - Now Legal to Hack Devices, Cars, Video Games, If Done in 'Good Faith'

  • Nov 01, 2016
  • Comments: 0

New Technique Detects and Eliminates Abusive Domains at Time of Registration

  • Nov 01, 2016
  • Comments: 0
View More

Explore Topics

Access ProvidersIPv6
BroadbandLaw
CensorshipMalware
Cloud ComputingMobile
CyberattackMultilinguism
CybercrimeNet Neutrality
CybersquattingP2P
Data CenterPolicy & Regulation
DNSPrivacy
DNS SecurityRegional Registries
Domain NamesRegistry Services
EmailSecurity
EnumSpam
ICANNTelecom
Intellectual PropertyTop-Level Domains
Internet GovernanceVoIP
Internet of ThingsWeb
Internet ProtocolWhite Space
IP AddressingWhois
IPTVWireless
View More

Industry Updates – Sponsored Posts

2016 U.S. Election: An Internet Forecast

MarkMonitor Supports Brand Holders' Efforts Regarding .Feedback Registry

8 Tips to Find Your Perfect .COM Domain Name

Why .com is the Venture Capital Community's Power Player

Radix Launches Startup League at TechCrunch

Celebrating One Year of .online

LogicBoxes Launches the New Elite Reseller Program

Effective Strategies to Build Your Reseller Channel (Webinar)

Facilitating a Trusted Web Space for Financial Service Professionals

.STORE Grosses Over $1 Million Before the Close of Day 1

News.Markets: A Rising Star in the World of Financial Trading and New TLDs

Verisign Announces .コム Domain Names Are Now Available for Anyone to Register

NBA & NFL Teams Drive .store Sunrise Score to 647

New TLD .STORE Crosses 500+ Sunrise Applications

Meet Boston Ivy, Home to Some of the Most Specialized TLDs in the Financial Services Sector

Move Beyond Defensive Domain Name Registrations, Towards Strategic Thinking

Verisign Launches New gTLDs for the Korean Market, .닷컴 and .닷넷

Verisign Opens Landrush Program Period for .コム Domain Names

Domain Management Handbook from MarkMonitor

Afilias Announces Relaunch of .GREEN TLD

View More

Sponsored Topics

Verisign

Security

Sponsored by
Verisign
Port25

Email

Sponsored by
Port25
Afilias

DNS Security

Sponsored by
Afilias
Afilias - Mobile & Web Services

Mobile

Sponsored by
Afilias - Mobile & Web Services
View All Topics