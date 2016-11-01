Home / Blogs

It's Official: 2016 Was a Record Year for Domain Name Disputes

  • Jan 05, 2017 7:12 AM PST
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 1,122
Print Comment
By Doug Isenberg
Doug Isenberg

As I predicted more than three months ago, 2016 turned out to be a record year for domain name disputes, including under the Uniform Domain Name Dispute Resolution Policy (UDRP). That's according to statistics from the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), the only UDRP service provider that publishes real-time data on domain name disputes.

WIPO's statistics show 3,022 cases in 2016 — an increase of almost 10 percent from 2015. The previous most-active year for domain name disputes was 2012, and the number of cases has been on the rise ever since.

Number of WIPO Domain Name Dispute Cases
Click to Enlarge

In addition to a rise in the number of cases filed at WIPO, the total number of domain names in dispute (since a single case can relate to more than one domain name) also rose, and significantly. WIPO's caseload in 2016 included 5,368 domain names — a spike of 23 percent since the previous year.

The increase is likely attributable to a number of factors, including the economy, new cybersquatting tactics, the growing prevalence of the Internet and, most especially, the ongoing launch of more than 1,000 new generic top-level domain names (gTLDs). For example, although .com remains — by far — the most-often disputed top-level domain, the following new gTLDs were represented in a notable number of disputes at WIPO in 2016: .cloud, .club, .date, .lol, .online, .shop, .site, .space, .store, .top, .vip, .website and .xyz.

Importantly, the total number of domain name disputes is much greater than represented by these WIPO statistics, for a number of reasons:

  • In addition to WIPO, four other entities are accredited as UDRP service providers, including the Forum (formerly the National Arbitration Forum), which also receives a significant number of filings. The other UDRP provides are the Czech Arbitration Court, the Asian Domain Name Dispute Resolution Centre and the Arab Center for Domain Name Dispute Resolution.
  • Some new gTLD disputes are resolved via the new Uniform Rapid Suspension System (URS) rather than the UDRP. (WIPO does not provide URS services.)
  • Many country-code top level domain names (ccTLDs) are not subject to the UDRP, including such popular ccTLDs as .uk and .in, which are administered by other dispute service providers.
  • Some domain name disputes are decided in court systems all around the world — rather than through administrative proceedings such as the UDRP, the URS and ccTLD policies.

So, while it may be impossible to count the total number of domain name disputes worldwide, the WIPO statistics are probably the best gauge of trends. And the trend is clear: Domain name disputes are on the rise.

By Doug Isenberg, Attorney & Founder of The GigaLaw Firm. Learn more by visiting The GigaLaw Firm website. Doug Isenberg also maintains a blog here.

Related topics: Cybersquatting, Domain Names, Law

 
   
WEEKLY WRAP — Get CircleID's Weekly Summary Report by Email:
Print Comment

Comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related Blogs

CircleID's Top 10 Posts of 2016

  • Jan 06, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Internet Governance Outlook 2017: Nationalistic Hierarchies vs. Multistakeholder Networks?

  • Jan 06, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Parsing Domain Names Composed of Random Letters for Proof of Cybersquatting

  • Jan 06, 2017
  • Comments: 0

2016 New gTLD Year in Review (Infographic)

  • Jan 05, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Is 2017 Crunch Time for the Domain Industry?

  • Jan 04, 2017
  • Comments: 6
View More

Related News

Ransomware Crime Bill Goes into Effect in the State of California

  • Jan 04, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Google Begins Publicly Sharing National Security Letters

  • Dec 15, 2016
  • Comments: 0

Court Dismisses .Web Lawsuit, Says Agreement Not to Sue Is Enforceable

  • Nov 29, 2016
  • Comments: 1

US DMCA Rules Updated - Now Legal to Hack Devices, Cars, Video Games, If Done in 'Good Faith'

  • Nov 01, 2016
  • Comments: 0

New Technique Detects and Eliminates Abusive Domains at Time of Registration

  • Nov 01, 2016
  • Comments: 0
View More

Explore Topics

Access ProvidersIPv6
BroadbandLaw
CensorshipMalware
Cloud ComputingMobile
CyberattackMultilinguism
CybercrimeNet Neutrality
CybersquattingP2P
Data CenterPolicy & Regulation
DNSPrivacy
DNS SecurityRegional Registries
Domain NamesRegistry Services
EmailSecurity
EnumSpam
ICANNTelecom
Intellectual PropertyTop-Level Domains
Internet GovernanceVoIP
Internet of ThingsWeb
Internet ProtocolWhite Space
IP AddressingWhois
IPTVWireless
View More

Industry Updates – Sponsored Posts

2016 U.S. Election: An Internet Forecast

MarkMonitor Supports Brand Holders' Efforts Regarding .Feedback Registry

8 Tips to Find Your Perfect .COM Domain Name

Why .com is the Venture Capital Community's Power Player

Radix Launches Startup League at TechCrunch

Celebrating One Year of .online

LogicBoxes Launches the New Elite Reseller Program

Effective Strategies to Build Your Reseller Channel (Webinar)

Facilitating a Trusted Web Space for Financial Service Professionals

.STORE Grosses Over $1 Million Before the Close of Day 1

News.Markets: A Rising Star in the World of Financial Trading and New TLDs

Verisign Announces .コム Domain Names Are Now Available for Anyone to Register

NBA & NFL Teams Drive .store Sunrise Score to 647

New TLD .STORE Crosses 500+ Sunrise Applications

Meet Boston Ivy, Home to Some of the Most Specialized TLDs in the Financial Services Sector

Move Beyond Defensive Domain Name Registrations, Towards Strategic Thinking

Verisign Launches New gTLDs for the Korean Market, .닷컴 and .닷넷

Verisign Opens Landrush Program Period for .コム Domain Names

Domain Management Handbook from MarkMonitor

Afilias Announces Relaunch of .GREEN TLD

View More

Sponsored Topics

Afilias

DNS Security

Sponsored by
Afilias
Port25

Email

Sponsored by
Port25
Afilias - Mobile & Web Services

Mobile

Sponsored by
Afilias - Mobile & Web Services
Verisign

Security

Sponsored by
Verisign
View All Topics